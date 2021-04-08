WATCH NOW: Gering Library provides library cards for youngsters

“Once I’m attached to the book, I’m attached to the book. You can’t take me away from the book,” Geil third-grader Jace Johnson told youth librarian Christie Clarke at the Gering Public Library Thursday, April 1.

When children get this excited about a book, Clarke, known as Miss Christie to the youth, can’t help but smile, which is why she loves doing the SMILE program at the library every year.

SMILE stands for “See Me In the Library Event,” and the Gering library has done it for 31 years. The event brings second graders on a field trip to the library where they can get their own library card and check out two books while they are there.

Last year, SMILE got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Clarke said she was devastated.

“I was really mindful about those kids being the only ones not to get their library cards,” she said. “Can you believe that? In 31 years, how could we let a group of kids not get their library cards? So we were bound and determined to make it happen.”

So, she decided she would catch the spring 2020 second graders as fall 2020 third graders, and then, hopefully, get back on track with the 2021 second graders. However, a second COVID-19 surge in the fall caused her to go to plan B.