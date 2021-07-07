WATCH NOW: Hour-plus-long Allred Fireworks Show captivates community

Thunderous applause followed bursts of light in the night sky above Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday night. The 25th annual Allred Brothers Fireworks Show did not disappoint.
Over 24,000 breaks (every time a firework bursts in the sky) were fired into the air on Independence Day eve, Justin Allred, one of the lead organizers of the event, said. It lit up the night sky for over an hour.
“I’ve never seen a display like this before,” Chanda Woods said. “It was so cool.”
“We’re from Colorado so all of these fireworks are illegal,” Kami Cowdrey said, motioning to her family. “It was amazing.”
Kami and her siblings, Weston and Kaylee, along with Woods and her partner Haven Leikam, drove up from Colorado for the holiday weekend. With Leikam originally from Gering, he grew up with the fireworks show, and they made it a point not to miss it.
Kami said that while it wasn’t their first time seeing fireworks, it was their first time seeing something as big as this.
“We’ve seen baby shows, but nothing like this,” she said.
Leikam even claimed that the Allred Brothers Fireworks Show was better than the one in Castlerock, Colorado.
“Being a small town, we’re (Gering) beating some big city stuff here,” he said.
The Colorado family’s favorite part of the show was the finale, despite a little hiccup in communication.
With about ten minutes still left in the show, the parking lot lights came back on — everyone thought the show was over, including city staff. But then …
“Shut them off! Shut them off! Turn the lights off!”
Shouts to kill the lights came from the marked off, fireworks-launching area, where nearly 20 members of the Allred family were setting up for the grand finale.
“A little more communication with folks running the lights I guess would have been (good),” Allred said.
While it might not have been intentional, the miscommunication only built anticipation for what was the ultimate fireworks finale, in the Colorado family’s opinion. Allred said that in the finale alone, there were just under 5,000 breaks.
At the end of the day, despite any internal glitches, Allred was happy with the show his family put on and what it did for the community.
“It was all good,” he said. “It’s fireworks; it’s hard to mess it up. We had a good time. Nobody got hurt, didn’t start any fires.
“…It’s kind of like a mini family reunion every year. Part of why I do it is to force the togetherness. And what we did in the community tonight is provided that for folks (as well) and the opportunity to come up here to come together.”
With the 2021 show behind them, the Allred family will begin looking toward the 2022 display. While they won’t begin full-fledged fundraising until about March next year, if anyone would like to donate for next year’s show, contact Justin Allred at 308-672-6593. They have Venmo and Facebook donation options.