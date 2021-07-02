WATCH NOW: Humane society director offers summer pet care advice

The dazzling lights and booming sounds that come with fireworks season aren’t as impressive to some community members. While fireworks mean celebration for humans, many pets will get spooked in the coming weeks.
According to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), nearly 1 in 5 lost pets go missing due to loud noises, particularly fireworks or thunderstorms. What’s more, the ASPCA said that the desire to flee the scary noises can lead dogs and other animals to fall or jump out windows, seriously injuring themselves, a syndrome known as “High-Rise Syndrome.”
If dogs don’t end up at the vet for their injuries, many will end up at animal shelters or humane societies after attempting to escape the loud noise. Amy Bartholomew, director for the Panhandle Humane Society, said the Fourth of July and any time after a big storm, tend to be their busiest times at the shelter.
“They get scared of the fireworks, or with thunderstorms, especially with a lot of wind, gates and fences blow over and the thunder can freak them out,” she said.
To prevent pets from running away, Bartholomew said there are a few things owners can do.
“First of all, if your dogs are afraid of fireworks, I wouldn’t have them outside when all that stuff going on,” she said. “Inside where they can feel safe is much better.”
Bartholomew also said that owners can put their dogs in the basement or play music to counteract the noise of the fireworks. Of course, it all depends on the personality of the pet.
“People have to figure out what works for their animals,” she said. “Our Rottweiler loves fireworks.”
Loud noises aren’t the only things for pet owners to look out for during the summer season. After the 100-degree highs the Panhandle saw last week and now moving into the traditionally warmer part of the summer, Bartholomew warned against the hazard of heat for animals.
“Everybody knows, you should never leave your dog in a car,” she said. “They can’t cool themselves off when they’re surrounded by hot air, which is also why if you have a dog house outside that’s in the sun, it’s not going to be as good as having it in the shade. Because if they’re in the doghouse with that warm air and they’re panting, they’re breathing in that warm air; it’s not going to cool them off.”
Bartholomew said that owners should make sure their pets are getting plenty of water and that they check the pavement before taking dogs on their walks. She said owners should test the pavement with the back of their hands because it’s more sensitive.
“If you take your hand and you put it like this on the pavement,” she said, demonstrating putting the back of her hand on the ground, “and it’s too hot, then it’s too hot for them.”
Other summer dangers for pets include ticks and barbed plant seeds like foxtail. Foxtail can be especially dangerous because, if not removed early, it can burrow into the pet’s skin and cause an infection.
“I would say always check your animals after you go on a walk with them, especially through tall grass or wooded area,” Bartholomew said. “That way you can make sure there’s nothing on them that shouldn’t be.”
The Panhandle Humane Society is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be closed on July 4 and 5.
If you see a stray animal, contact one of the following appropriate police departments for animal control.
Terrytown: 308-635-0922 (after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekends call Scottsbluff PD)
Scottsbluff: 308-632-7176
Gering: 308-436-5088
Scotts Bluff County: 308-436-6667
Minatare: 308-783-1414
Morrill: 308-247-2345
If you live outside Scottsbluff/Gering city limits, call the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department at 308-436-6666.