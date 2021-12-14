WATCH NOW: Humane society looking for foster families for animals in need

Anyone walking through the Panhandle Humane Society will find barking dogs pawing at their kennels and vocal cats reaching their paws through their crates for any sign of attention. The shelter is often filled with animals, which is why they are always looking for humans who might consider adding a new member to the family.
However, not all animals at the shelter are ready for fur-ever homes, but some need more care than the shelter can give them. That’s where the fostering program comes in.
The Panhandle Humane Society’s foster program has been around for a while, but shelter manager Lauren Brock said they’ve been promoting it a lot more in recent years, having fostered out around 60 animals this past year alone.
“Our foster program, it’s built for … cats and dogs. So for cats, it’s kittens, nursing moms. And dogs, we do any sort of medical problem or issue that they need just to get out of the shelter while they recover, as well as nursing moms with puppies. … just until they’re big enough and healthy enough to get fixed and find their forever home,” she said. “…It’s definitely a program that we have grown in the last few years, and we’re definitely hoping to grow it even more.”
Fostering an animal with special needs typically lasts from a few weeks to a few months, depending on how the animal is doing, Brock said, but the humane society also does special four or five day fostering around the holidays to help animals get a change of pace.
“Around the holidays, we allow people to take animals for about four to five days just too kind of get them out of the shelter to take a breath away from the shelter life,” she said. “Usually what we find is that when they come back, they’re so much more relaxed when they’re in the kennel, and it just does them a world of good mentally for them.”
Not only that, but for animals that need extra TLC, having a foster home helps the animals to make the progress they need to, while also helping out the shelter.
“The more animals that we have out of the shelter, the more that we can help in the shelter. And we do hit a certain capacity, and it just helps save more,” Brock said. “The ones that have a higher need … those are the ones that we really need help with to get them out of the shelter, because we’re not there overnight to watch them how they’re doing.”
The humane society still helps with the foster animals in a variety of ways. The shelter will provide foster families with the proper food and supplies needed to care for the animal, and staff will help the families make sure they are taking in an animal that suits their home.
Sometimes however, the fostering fails.
“(Adoption through fostering) is considered a foster fail,” Brock said. “But it’s always great to see. Sometimes it’s hard not to fall in love with the animal you’re caring for, for weeks.”
Individuals or families interested in fostering an animal from the Panhandle Humane Society can stop by the shelter to fill out foster registration forms and work with staff to find the right animal that will best match their home and lifestyle.
For those who can’t foster but would still like to help out, the shelter is always seeking volunteers to help socialize animals as well as donations like food and milk to support animals that do get fostered out.
“Every life that gets to leave the shelter is a life saved,” Brock said.