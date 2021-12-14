WATCH NOW: Humane society looking for foster families for animals in need

“Around the holidays, we allow people to take animals for about four to five days just too kind of get them out of the shelter to take a breath away from the shelter life,” she said. “Usually what we find is that when they come back, they’re so much more relaxed when they’re in the kennel, and it just does them a world of good mentally for them.”

Not only that, but for animals that need extra TLC, having a foster home helps the animals to make the progress they need to, while also helping out the shelter.

“The more animals that we have out of the shelter, the more that we can help in the shelter. And we do hit a certain capacity, and it just helps save more,” Brock said. “The ones that have a higher need … those are the ones that we really need help with to get them out of the shelter, because we’re not there overnight to watch them how they’re doing.”

The humane society still helps with the foster animals in a variety of ways. The shelter will provide foster families with the proper food and supplies needed to care for the animal, and staff will help the families make sure they are taking in an animal that suits their home.

Sometimes however, the fostering fails.