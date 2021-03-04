WATCH NOW: Lincoln Elementary celebrates Read Across America Day

Blue hair, red shirts, striped hats and hair sticking straight up in the air dotted Lincoln Elementary classrooms Tuesday in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, and more widely, Read Across America Day.

Read Across America Day began in 1998 by the National Education Association to celebrate reading and promote literacy in schools. It was often tied to Dr. Seuss’ birthday, because the NEA partnered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to launch the event. Today, Read Across America is a year-long celebration in which the NEA provides suggestions for various activities and events throughout the year.

Lincoln Elementary plans to celebrate Read Across America throughout the entire week, having different dress up days and participating in fun reading activities. On Tuesday, the students dressed up as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters and did different Dr. Seuss-related projects.

Summer Hulbert’s first grade class followed step-by-step instructions to draw the Cat in the Hat, which she said not only provided some Dr. Seuss fun, but also taught the students important lessons.

“It’s good for listening and following instructions,” she said, “and then also hand-eye coordination, fine motor (skills), just doing those little things.”