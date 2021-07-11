WATCH NOW: Oregon Trail Days parade, celebration makes comeback

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We did want to do a few events because we wanted this be our 100th, and we had to do something last year. So last year was our 99th,” parade co-organizer Mike Minzey said. “We are full force, full swing (this year).”

Minzey, who’s been helping with Oregon Trail Days for over 30 years, most of those being on the parade committee, said that despite the turnout for parade entries being lower than usual this year, he thought the parade was doing great.

“It’s going pretty good. I’m looking over the lot, and it looks like we don’t have as many floats as we have had,” he said. “It’s bigger than any of the other events, so we’ve got to have that. … So, my feeling on it, I’m glad it’s back.”

The hour-long parade was led by the American Legion Color Guard and a long stretch of first responders followed by 60-head of longhorn cattle. From marching bands to silly bicyclists to Miss Nebraska to three border collies shepherding a herd of sheep, 10th Street in Gering was full of excitement Saturday morning.

The parade still proved to be one of the biggest hits of the weekend celebration as spectators lined both sides of the street to watch the entertainment. It’s this excitement that keeps the parade organizers like Minzey and John Ewing going year after year.