WATCH NOW: Riverside Discovery Center adds puma cub after being rescued

Mason said they believe he was abandoned because he was the runt of the litter, but the exact reason is not known. The puma was severely underweight when he was found living under the porch.

“It’s likely that he was abandoned. We don’t know the circumstances around that,” he said. “He had been spotted several times on trail cams and had been seen away from mom for a long enough period of time that they knew mom was not in the area.”

Due to his physical condition and being abandoned at an early age — he is thought to be between four to six months old — the cat was not fit to return to the wild. He hadn’t yet developed his hunting skills and was likely surviving on carcasses and small animals. Mason said the puma wouldn’t have survived much longer in his condition.

“Normally in the wild, cubs would stay with mom for up to two years. He was a little on the skinny side when he was taken in. He had been separated from mom. It was determined he wouldn’t be able to survive on his own in the wild,” Mason said.

The zoo is now busy building an enclosure that will help the puma thrive.

“We’re currently working on some new platforms and climbing structures where it’s going to go. Right now, he’s still pretty young, pretty small,” Mason said.