WATCH NOW: Riverside Discovery Center welcomes baby zebra

The Riverside Discovery Center population grew with the arrival of a zebra colt overnight on May 13. The healthy male is the third baby from 15-year-old mother, Zelda, that has lived at RDC for nine years.

“He was born overnight, really dry and moving around when we got here in the morning,” Anthony Mason, executive director at RDC said. “This is Zelda’s third baby and what’s really exciting for Riverside is we are looking forward to the herd growing here.”

The new colt’s weight is estimated at a healthy 70 pounds and his appearance already resembles the father, 14 year-old Griffin that has called RDC home for just over a year.

“Right now I actually think he looks more like his dad,” Mason said. “The dad’s tail is super long and the baby’s tail kind of looks like it might be the same way. The dad’s mane is fuller than Zelda’s too and I feel like the baby just looks more like his dad at this point.”

Zelda and her rambunctious baby can be seen in the main zebra paddock south of the chimpanzee building at RDC. The other two zebras, Griffin and a mature daughter of Zelda’s, that make up the remaining zoo population are being kept separate but can be spotted in their neighboring pens.

“It’s been a really healthy and very active baby,” Mason said. “It’s definitely got some attitude; it’s been running around all over the place just having fun. Mom’s really taking good care of it and its nursing on a very regular basis.”

RDC’s other female zebra also gave birth in May but the outcome was not as rewarding. The first time mom delivered a premature baby that survived for only a few days.

“She’s a first time mom and the baby was premature,” Mason said. “She’s doing fine and more than likely we will probably try her again. It’s not uncommon for them to have some issues when it’s their first time.”

He said the new addition to the RDC zebra population is the first of more to come and RDC anticipates involving the community in a naming event for the baby in the next few weeks.

“We couldn’t be happier about it, we plan to slowly increase our zebra herd over the next several years, adding more zebras to our herd,” Mason said. “We’re very excited for Zelda, excited for the new baby and we think this is a wonderful opportunity for people to come out to see the miracle of life.” We usually try and get the public involved so we’ll most likely do some kind of naming thing in the next week or two.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

