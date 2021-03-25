WATCH NOW: State budget ready for floor debate in Legislature

After weeks of hearings, the state’s two-year budget is ready to hit the floor for debate.
State Sen. John Stinner talked about the budget process and progress Thursday, March 18, during his twice-per-month constituents’ phone call. The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce hosts the call.
Typically, Stinner talks about an array of issues. This call, however, was nearly all about the budget. Stinner, who leads the budget-setting Appropriations Committee, said the budget will likely hit the Unicameral floor on March 25.
“That’s the day we have circled on the calendar,” he said.
Every two years, the state builds, debates, and approves a budget to keep Nebraska and all of its agencies funded. Money that funds state colleges, public schools, and health districts come from this process. It all starts on Stinner’s desk.
Stinner said COVID-19 made things a little different this biennium.
The first few weeks of this year’s legislature featured a blitz of hearings. Bill supporters and opponents made their case for or against the legislation in lengthy all-day sessions. In normal years, hearings happen throughout the year. Speaker Mike Hilgers decided to cram hearings into a few weeks to limit contact between people in the Unicameral.
“The process obviously was sped up,” Stinner said. “We’re well a month or a month and a half ahead of where we normally would be with the budget.”
Over the last few weeks, the Nebraska Legislature entered a new phase: All day debate.
While the budget is not set in stone, the Appropriations Committee builds the starting point from which all future debates and changes emerge.
“This budget hit all the high points and still left $210 million for the floor,” Stinner said.
If approved as is, Stinner said the Appropriations Committee’s budget increases spending by 1.7%. That is well below the 3% cap Stinner imposes on his committee.
The Appropriations Committee’s budget also dumps additional money into the property tax relief credits. He said the Appropriations Committee’s budget provides over $700 million in property tax relief through the property tax credit and homestead exemption.
“I think we will accomplish that goal,” Stinner said, referring to the goal of funding the property tax relief. “Property tax incrementally is going up and it’s a priority for this legislature, my priority as well, to provide that property tax relief.”
The Appropriations Committee’s budget also funds Gov. Pete Ricketts’s proposal for a new prison in Lincoln.
While this budget has reached a new phase, another chunk of money is set to grace state coffers.
With the federal passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, commonly called the stimulus bill or recovery bill, the state is set to receive about $1 billion in federal aid.
Stinner said Ricketts is drafting a request for money now. Stinner estimated the first half of the federal aid will arrive in the next few months.
“Which runs kind of toward the end of the session,” he said.
The Appropriations Committee will draft a bill about how to spend the money, Stinner said. The process is similar to the budget proposal.
Stinner also reiterated that crucial redistricting data will not be available until after the session concludes. The data is crucial because it allows senators to begin the decennial process of redirecting the state’s legislative districts.
“It does not look like this session we’re going to talk about redirecting,” Stinner said. “And that’s a big item for western Nebraska.”
Previous census data showed a population decline in the Panhandle and western regions of the state. That means the area could lose a representative in the legislature.
The next call is scheduled for April 1.