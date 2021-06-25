WATCH NOW: Walk area gardens Sunday at Theatre West's Garden Walk

From bright red-orange hibiscus to soft purple lavender, flowers, plants, gardens and landscapes of all kinds will be highlighted in the valley this weekend with Theatre West’s annual Garden Walk fundraiser.

This year’s garden walk will feature two Scottsbluff gardens and three Gering gardens, a few of which would have been shown last year had COVID not hit the area. The gardeners have been working hard against the intense heat, and the sweeping cold before that, to get their yards ready for the walk on Sunday.

“We don’t grow the same things here as in eastern Nebraska, and then again sometimes we do, and we just struggle and do the best we can,” Dalene Louden, Garden Walk participant, said. “Because gardening right now in western Nebraska is not for (wimps). I mean, it’s hot; it’s hard to keep things watered.”

Louden, a Scottsbluff resident, is a former master gardener and has worked in multiple different nurseries throughout her career. She can tell you exactly what each plant she has planted at her home is and provide you with a few gardening techniques she’s picked up.

“You can always pick the homeowner’s brain, too, I mean, I’ve seen some fantastic plants over the years … that I wish I had growing in my yard,” she said.