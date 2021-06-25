 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Walk area gardens Sunday at Theatre West's Garden Walk
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Walk area gardens Sunday at Theatre West's Garden Walk

{{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, people can tour area gardens during Theatre West's Garden Walk. The walk is a fundraiser for the summer repertory theater and will feature gardens in Scottsbluff and Gering.

From bright red-orange hibiscus to soft purple lavender, flowers, plants, gardens and landscapes of all kinds will be highlighted in the valley this weekend with Theatre West’s annual Garden Walk fundraiser.

This year’s garden walk will feature two Scottsbluff gardens and three Gering gardens, a few of which would have been shown last year had COVID not hit the area. The gardeners have been working hard against the intense heat, and the sweeping cold before that, to get their yards ready for the walk on Sunday.

“We don’t grow the same things here as in eastern Nebraska, and then again sometimes we do, and we just struggle and do the best we can,” Dalene Louden, Garden Walk participant, said. “Because gardening right now in western Nebraska is not for (wimps). I mean, it’s hot; it’s hard to keep things watered.”

Louden, a Scottsbluff resident, is a former master gardener and has worked in multiple different nurseries throughout her career. She can tell you exactly what each plant she has planted at her home is and provide you with a few gardening techniques she’s picked up.

“You can always pick the homeowner’s brain, too, I mean, I’ve seen some fantastic plants over the years … that I wish I had growing in my yard,” she said.

Garden Walk 2021

Gary and Peggy Peterson like to reuse old scrap materials and transform them into neat landscaping. They used an old grain bin fan to create a two-tiered flower bed.

But you don’t have to be a gardening expert to show off your garden. Gary and Peggy Peterson of Gering began an inside out renovation of their home after returning to the area in 2016, not knowing what most of their chosen plants were called at first.

“We’re not too (much of) gardeners,” Peggy Peterson said. “We’re a work in progress.”

They agreed that the Garden Walk gives those on the tour new ideas to test out at their own spaces, which they hope to do once they see the other gardens. The ideas don’t just stop at the flower and plant combinations, though; many gardens and yards have different styles: large or small, xeriscaping or zeroscaping, whimsical or cookie-cutter classic, bought or DIY decorations.

Whatever the garden styles, the Garden Walk has yet to disappoint with showing off a wide variety of gardens growing in the Panhandle.

Garden Walk 2021

Flower pots climb a ladder leaned against the side of the Peterson's house.

“I think gardens are always evolving,” organizer Mary Barkeloo said. “It’s a great opportunity to see what grows in the area.”

The Garden Walk will take place on Sunday, June 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 the day of the tour with children 10 and younger free. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the following: Gering Garden Center, Gering; TC & More, Scottsbluff; Great Gardens, Torrington; Dirt Stix, Scottsbluff; The Mixing Bowl, Gering; Compliments, Scottsbluff; any Theatre West board members or at the Theatre West Box Office. Tickets can only be purchased the day of at ESU #13.

Individuals who take the tour can travel at his or her own pace and view the various gardens in any order of their choosing. Tickets must be presented at each site, and there will be door prize drawings for anyone who purchases a ticket.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News