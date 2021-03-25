WATCH NOW: WNCC Spring Gala slated for in-person performance

WNCC choral activities director Patrick Newell and his wife, Lauren, were driving through wildfire smoke one fall afternoon on their way back to Scottsbluff from their cabin in Wyoming. They were discussing all the craziness that has happened during the year of 2020 when Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” came on the radio.
That’s when Newell decided the theme for WNCC’s 2021 Spring Gala.
“‘A lotta fight left in me,’ that has to be our theme,” he said he thought to himself, “because we are not out of this yet, but we have the strength to get through it (the tough year). We have to have the strength to get through it. We have no choice.”
When he brought the idea to his students right before Christmas break, they immediately jumped on board, sending him song ideas throughout the break. Songs that made it into the show include “Stronger” from the Broadway musical, “Finding Neverland,” and “A Thousand Years,” written for “The Twilight Saga.”
The spirit of the fight didn’t stop at the theme. After fighting through a full year of cancellations and virtual performances, WNCC announced Wednesday, March 17, that the 31st annual Spring Gala would be held in person on March 26-27 at the Gering Civic Center.
“The gala was the first live event to get canceled last year,” Newell said. “So it’s exciting to have the feeling like we’re starting to be able to go back to normal.”
At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, WNCC’s performing arts programs had decided that its entire season would be virtual. It wasn’t something the professors necessarily wanted to do, but it felt like the right decision at the time.
“Students get such a better experience from live performing. I feel like they missed out on part of their education by not having the immediacy and excitement of a live performance for them,” Newell said. “We were looking at the possibility of students spending their entire two years here and never performing in the gala.”
However, with an end to the pandemic in sight and a year of experience dealing with health and safety protocols, Newell said they made the decision to revise the performing arts schedule to include an in-person Spring Gala.
“We were beginning to feel like, at this point, we in the community have enough experience to hold the event safely,” Newell said. “We’ll be practicing social distancing protocols, and since we’re offering dinner and we’ve seen a lot of success with local restaurants staying open without any trouble, we felt we could do that with our gala.”
Newell said the audience will be asked to observe social distancing protocols and masking before and after the dinner. The choir will also be masked for the duration of the performance, although soloists will be unmasked. Additionally, the show will be shorter than previous years to limit the time spent in the space.
The 2021 Spring Gala will be held March 26-27 at the Gering Civic Center. Doors will open for social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event will also be livestreamed both days for those who prefer to stay home, and to-go meals can be picked up at the Gering Civic Center at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for $30 for the dinner and show, and the to-go meals will cost $24. To access the live stream, visit go.wncc.edu/gala21. Tickets can also be purchased at the link, or by calling the Kelley Bean Box Office at 308-635-6192. Tickets must be purchased by March 25.
Newell said that despite this year’s shorter show, it will be one of their most exciting galas yet.
“I think it will be our fastest-paced gala ever. We’ve got some slow songs and love songs, but it’s going to be high energy,” he said. “(With all that’s happened this year), we need a sparkly diamond right now.”