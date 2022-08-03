Water tour showcases importance of dams, canals to region

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s annual water tour will set off on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17. The event is put together and hosted by the Chamber’s agribusiness committee.

Scott Schaneman, general manager of the North Platte Natural Resources District, has been helping with organizing the tour for the last six months. He is one of two co-chairs for the committee alongside Rob Eirich of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

“What we’ll do is we’ll drive from here to Sinclair, Wyoming, and in between there we’ll discuss different water-related topics. We’ll talk about the Pumpkin Creek basin as we go through it, we’ll talk about the Tablelands and the water needs there. Both of those are reliant on the surface … but they’re not really tied to the water projects we’re going to visit,” he said.

From there, the tour will stop by Seminoe Dam and Kortes Dam. Because of coronavirus regulations, the group can’t make their regular stop at the Fremont Canyon Hydroelectric Power Station.

“So that’s different from anything we’ve done in the past … they’ve been doing this tour for a long time before me, but to my knowledge, that’s the first time we’ll be going through the Kortes power station. We always go through Fremont Canyon,” Schaneman said.

The group will then visit with Jay Dallman, a natural resources specialist with the Bureau of Reclamation, at the dam tender’s house at Pathfinder Dam. After staying the night in Casper, they’ll check out the bureau’s control center in Mills.

From there, they’ll lunch in Douglas and visit the Glendo Reservoir Dam, the Guernsey Reservoir Dam, and the Whalen Diversion Dam before heading back to Gering.

This year, in lieu of conventional speakers, the tour’s organizers purchased Kindle Fire devices loaded with articles and stories about the technology and history of the subject matter. Attendees can use the tablets at their leisure throughout the tour.

“There’s going to be all kind of little things on there to read ... we’ve got just a boatload of different articles and stories on there,” Schaneman said.

Schaneman said he wants participants to come back from the tour with an understanding of how reliant the Scottsbluff area is on reservoirs in Wyoming. Without the water they provide, he said, the region would likely support just a tiny population.

“About one million acre feet of water comes into this district each year, and that’s important to us,” he said. “Without that, there isn’t any water here. We wouldn’t be able to support a twin city area of almost 25,000 people without that water coming in each year.”

The canals and dams which transport water from Wyoming, he said, are vital to the economic success of Scotts Bluff County.

“We’re able to support these industries that are here … because of the foresight and the hard work of the people who were here before us to make such a fantastic system to bring the water here,” he said.

Anyone who turns on a tap could be part of the tour’s target audience.

“You’ll have an opportunity to get your head wrapped around how the system operates there,” Schaneman said. “There are a lot of really neat things there; it’s a good two days to spend for learning.”

The bus leaves the Gering Civic Center at 7 a.m. on Aug. 16, and returns around 5 p.m. the next day. Usually, around 40 people attend the tour.

Reservations cost $250 for one participant and $350 for two. These include transportation, lodging and some meals; Schaneman said around half the spots have already been filled. The money will be used by the agribusiness committee to provide scholarships for students pursuing careers in agriculture.

For additional information about the tour, the Chamber can be contacted at 308-632-2133 or at office@scottsbluffgering.net.