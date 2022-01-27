WCCA Board member, State Senator, others awarded at NCCA conference

Dr. M. Thomas Perkins, a member of the Western Community College Area Board of Governors, Senator John Stinner, and Dr. Robert Byrd among others were honored at the annual Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Awards Ceremony, Oct. 3, on Western Nebraska Community College's Scottsbluff Campus.
Perkins was honored with the Special Recognition Award, Stinner the NCCA Friend of Community Colleges Award, and Byrd the WNCC Distinguished Alumnus Award.
Perkins, who serves as the Member At-Large on the WCCA Board of Governors, earned the Special Recognition Award in recognition and appreciation of his exemplary contributions and commitment to supporting the mission of Nebraska's community colleges. Perkins has been heavily involved at both the state and national level, with the Association of Community College Trustees, in advocating for community colleges.
“Tom has been tremendous supporter of NCCA and ACCT for a long period of time," Steve Anderson, vice president of the NCCA Board of Governors said. "This award has never been given at the community college level. We felt he was deserving based on commitment over extended period of time. It’s an award that we may not give again. He’s a real advocate, especially to rural community colleges."
Sen. John Stinner, was nominated for the Friend of Community Colleges Award by WNCC Interim President John Marrin. Marrin cited Stinner's dedication to education, his work on the Appropriations Committee to reduce biennium budget cuts for higher education, and his advocation for additional funding for dual-credit programs at community colleges.
"Senator Stinner knows and values the importance and impact of Nebraska community colleges and the communities we serve from both a workforce and economic standpoint," Marrin said. "He is more than deserving of this distinction."
Dr. Robert Byrd attended WNCC from 1967-1969, then named Scottsbluff Junior College, before attending the University of Wyoming where he earned a degree in zoology and cell biology, and eventually was accepted into Meharry Medical College where he earned a doctorate in dental surgery. Byrd practiced dentistry for 35 years while also being a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force Reserves and Army National Guard. He retired from the military with 25 years of honorable service and a rank of colonel. Currently, Byrd works with the VA healthcare system, specifically regarding long term care, suicide and violence prevention. He is also the chair for the Wyoming Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission.