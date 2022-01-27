WCCA Board member, State Senator, others awarded at NCCA conference

Dr. M. Thomas Perkins, a member of the Western Community College Area Board of Governors, Senator John Stinner, and Dr. Robert Byrd among others were honored at the annual Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Awards Ceremony, Oct. 3, on Western Nebraska Community College's Scottsbluff Campus.

Perkins was honored with the Special Recognition Award, Stinner the NCCA Friend of Community Colleges Award, and Byrd the WNCC Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Perkins, who serves as the Member At-Large on the WCCA Board of Governors, earned the Special Recognition Award in recognition and appreciation of his exemplary contributions and commitment to supporting the mission of Nebraska's community colleges. Perkins has been heavily involved at both the state and national level, with the Association of Community College Trustees, in advocating for community colleges.

“Tom has been tremendous supporter of NCCA and ACCT for a long period of time," Steve Anderson, vice president of the NCCA Board of Governors said. "This award has never been given at the community college level. We felt he was deserving based on commitment over extended period of time. It’s an award that we may not give again. He’s a real advocate, especially to rural community colleges."