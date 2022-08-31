‘We Got the Beat': GPS announces Homecoming Week events

Gering will celebrate homecoming Sept. 6-10 with a variety of themed dress up days, a parade and pep rally, sports events and the homecoming dance.

Festivities will kick off Sept. 6 with a “Thrift Shop” mismatched attire day at the schools. The community is invited to come support the Gering High School softball team at the Dome Rock Diamonds in Oregon Trail Park, starting at 6 p.m. as the Bulldogs face the Chadron Cardinals.

Tuesday’s theme is “We Will Rock You” where staff and students are encouraged to let their inner rocker shine. The annual Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally will take place at 7 p.m. The parade begins at the Gering Civic Center.

Cowboys and cowgirls will head to class Thursday, Sept. 8 is their best country and Western attire for the theme “Old Town Road.” The public is invited to cheer on the Bulldogs volleyball team as they compete against the Chadron Cardinals in the Gering High School Holliday Families Dome at 6 p.m.

Friday is all about showing school spirit. The theme “Who Let the Dogs Out” encourages staff and students to where blue and gold. The public can wrap up the week of festivities with a football game in Gering Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. as the Bulldogs take on the Douglas High School Bearcats.

The Gering High School homecoming dance will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Gering High School. The dance’s theme is “We Got the Beat.”