Web designers recognized for service to the library

Megan said, “The level of stress that comes with COVID and everything — (before) Christie was in her space when the kids were there, and she’s just doing her thing. But now all of a sudden, there’s a camera, and ‘I got to figure out a new way to do things. I never really had to memorize what I’m trying to say.’ And so for us to just be able to come in with something that we’re comfortable doing to be able to make it easier for them, just as he was saying, it’s just doing our part.”

For the Kaminskis, the COVID-19 pandemic just meant that it was a time for them to step up their volunteer game and help out where they can in the community. It’s an attitude they try to instill in their two sons and encourage others to have as well. If anything, Megan said, it helps the day go by pretty quickly when you are busy helping others.

Stephen agreed and said that everyone’s in the same boat when it comes to the pandemic.