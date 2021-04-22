Web designers recognized for service to the library

Whether in a time of hardship or not, Stephen and Megan Kaminski see it as an obligation to their community to pitch in wherever they can.
For the past 18 weeks, that has been by helping the Gering Public Library produce their virtual storytime videos. As web designers who own their own business called Little IT House, they have been lending their knowledge, equipment and expertise to help produce high quality videos to entertain Gering’s children during a pandemic that hasn’t allowed in-person storytime.
And their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.
On April 7, the Nebraska Library Association (NLA) announced the couple as 2021 NLA Outstanding Volunteers. Youth services librarian Christie Clarke nominated them for the recognition.
“They have just been phenomenal volunteers. They have just given so much of their time and talent and their equipment — everything,” she said. “They’ve just really helped us out during this COVID year when we had to take our storytime online.”
When the Kaminskis first got the email congratulating them, they weren’t sure what it meant — they had no idea Clarke nominated them for anything. But once they realized what they were being recognized for, they said they were humbled by the honor.
“It’s an obligation to the community to help out, and then to get nominated, that is completely humbling,” Stephen said. “The last thing, honestly, that we want to do is put a spotlight on us for doing something that we feel like everybody should be doing.”
The partnership came about after Clarke and public services librarian Sherry Preston attempted one video on their own with a phone and a makeshift light set up. As frequent visitors to the library, the Kaminskis came into the picture and didn’t have to think twice about helping out.
“They were doing what they had to do, and I can definitely appreciate that. They’re trying to make this connection with the kids and keep that connection during this difficult time,” Stephen said. “I said … ‘We’d be happy to help out and come down there and do it and 18 weeks later … we had so much fun doing (it).”
Clarke was amazed by how much time they were willing to dedicate to helping out with the videos.
“They would come every week and record us, and then take it home and produce it,” she said. “Not only did they come here and spend an hour or two once a week; they would go home and spend another hour or two producing it, putting it together with all of their software and whatnot, and it was just awesome.”
While Clarke was impressed by their amount of volunteering, the Kaminskis said they were impressed with how much effort Clarke and Preston put into the videos.
“She’s amazing. She writes all these scripts, right? All that we’re doing is video, and she’s the one who had to write everything down — what she was going to do she had to stick in front of the camera,” Stephen said. “…The work that Christie — and Sherry did as well — to help put that thing together, there’s a lot more than just the video. I can’t express that enough.”
Megan said, “The level of stress that comes with COVID and everything — (before) Christie was in her space when the kids were there, and she’s just doing her thing. But now all of a sudden, there’s a camera, and ‘I got to figure out a new way to do things. I never really had to memorize what I’m trying to say.’ And so for us to just be able to come in with something that we’re comfortable doing to be able to make it easier for them, just as he was saying, it’s just doing our part.”
For the Kaminskis, the COVID-19 pandemic just meant that it was a time for them to step up their volunteer game and help out where they can in the community. It’s an attitude they try to instill in their two sons and encourage others to have as well. If anything, Megan said, it helps the day go by pretty quickly when you are busy helping others.
Stephen agreed and said that everyone’s in the same boat when it comes to the pandemic.
“We’re just like everybody else. Everyone’s frustrated and there’s complaints,” he said. “We just look at that, and … that’s a time that you should step up and help more and make sure that we’re picking up the loose ends. Because there’s so many times it’s so easy to complain about how hard it is. Well remember, everybody’s got it hard; the whole country does. It’s not here. It’s not school teachers. It’s not grocery workers. It’s everybody. Everybody’s had to deal with this. So it’s like, if there’s an opportunity, look into helping, try to help wherever you can, try to be part of it.”
With storytime coming to a close for this season, the family plans to continue their work with the library in other ways, including some kind of activity at the library to coincide with summer reading. With Stephen on the Library Board and the Library Foundation Board, they won’t be leaving the library anytime soon.
“When it comes to the volunteering … we feel like it’s our obligation; it’s community members’ obligation to be a part of things and help grow that way. And we honestly would encourage everybody to make that step. It’s an easy thing to do. And it’s very rewarding just to know that you’re being a part of things,” Stephen said. “I think that’s a big thing for us is just to get the word out to people that you can always donate your time.”
Megan said, “You are part of the community, so how do you show that you’re part of the community? How do you get out there and make community with the things that are important to you?”