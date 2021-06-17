GERING – As a part of their adult summer reading program, the Gering Public Library will host Wendie Henderson of the Raptor Conservancy Alliance (RCA) on Thursday, June 17, for a discussion on RCA. Learn what to do if you find an injured raptor and how RCA rehabilitates injured raptors from across the state. Henderson is a volunteer transporter with RCA. She is one of several folks who take care of and release injured raptors in Nebraska. Across the state, RCA takes in between 500 and 625 raptors each year. Henderson will talk about what her job entails and will share stories, photos and videos of her experiences with these amazing birds on Thursday, June 17 at 7 pm. at the Gering City Council Chambers. Bird themed snacks will be provided. If you have questions, contact the Gering Public Library at (308) 436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.
Wendie Henderson to speak on Raptor Conservancy Alliance
