 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Nebraska Blood Center and Laboratory Patient Service Center moving to new Scottsbluff location
0 comments

West Nebraska Blood Center and Laboratory Patient Service Center moving to new Scottsbluff location

  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF ― West Nebraska Blood Center and the Regional West Laboratory Patient Service Center are moving their operations to 313 West 38th St. in Scottsbluff, just west of Regional West’s main campus, on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

After seeing donors at the Hampton Inn since November, West Nebraska Blood Center is moving to its new location to increase ease of access for donors. Walk-ins to donate blood are accepted, but appointments are preferred. West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Wednesday, as well as Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.

The Regional West Laboratory Services Patient Service Center will temporarily be relocating as well, and provides blood draw and specimen drop-off services for tests ordered by a provider. Services are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All Regional West health care facilities continue to screen all staff and patients for COVID-19 related symptoms upon entry.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panhandle Portrait: Train Crossing
News

Panhandle Portrait: Train Crossing

Lights flash and the barriers come down at the Gering U Street and 10th Street train crossing, a blast sounds, but no train rolls by, just a m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News