West Nebraska Blood Center temporarily moves to the Hampton Inn
SCOTTSBLUFF ― Due to increased COVID-19 cases in the region and as an increased safety precaution for Regional West patients and staff, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, West Nebraska Blood Center will relocate to a conference room in Scottsbluff’s Hampton Inn and Suites, located at Highway 26 and Avenue B. West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.

The conference room is accessible through the hotel’s east entrance and is the first door on the right.

Everyone, including patients, visitors, providers, and staff, are required to wear a mask, and are screened when entering any Regional West facility. Those with respiratory symptoms are denied entry and referred to Regional West’s offsite Respiratory Clinic.

