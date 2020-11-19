West Nebraska Blood Center temporarily moves to the Hampton Inn

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Due to increased COVID-19 cases in the region and as an increased safety precaution for Regional West patients and staff, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, West Nebraska Blood Center will relocate to a conference room in Scottsbluff’s Hampton Inn and Suites, located at Highway 26 and Avenue B. West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.