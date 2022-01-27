Western Nebraska Regional Airport receives over $1 million in federal funds

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport (WNRA) is among six Nebraska airports receiving federal funding from the national infrastructure bill. It will receive $1,011,482 in funding.

“The biggest benefit for us is the airport runs on about a $1.1 million budget every year, paid for by the taxpayers. ... (The funding) allows us to do things we otherwise wouldn’t be able to do,” airport director Raul Aguallo told the Star-Herald on Friday.

Some $800,000 of the new funds will go toward rehabilitating the primary runway – removing and replacing the existing asphalt. Aguallo said this will be an $8 million project that will start in earnest in 2023.

The remaining $200,000 from the infrastructure bill will go toward renovating and maintaining other structures such as the airport’s fire station. ‘Reskinning’ the exterior of such buildings by replacing their siding and roofing will hopefully allow them to last another 40 or 50 years, Aguallo said.