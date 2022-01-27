Western Nebraska Regional Airport receives over $1 million in federal funds

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport (WNRA) is among six Nebraska airports receiving federal funding from the national infrastructure bill. It will receive $1,011,482 in funding.
“The biggest benefit for us is the airport runs on about a $1.1 million budget every year, paid for by the taxpayers. ... (The funding) allows us to do things we otherwise wouldn’t be able to do,” airport director Raul Aguallo told the Star-Herald on Friday.
Some $800,000 of the new funds will go toward rehabilitating the primary runway – removing and replacing the existing asphalt. Aguallo said this will be an $8 million project that will start in earnest in 2023.
The remaining $200,000 from the infrastructure bill will go toward renovating and maintaining other structures such as the airport’s fire station. ‘Reskinning’ the exterior of such buildings by replacing their siding and roofing will hopefully allow them to last another 40 or 50 years, Aguallo said.
Over the last two years, money from the federal government had completely paid for the airport’s infrastructure projects, including the fire station. In previous years, the funding was provided to aid the airport during the coronavirus pandemic. That money had arrived through general receipts, whereas this year’s infrastructure funding will be provided to the airport in one lump sum. Aguallo said the newest bout of funding should take around four or five years to get through.
“It’s an opportunity to use some of that federal money to spend on the airport without going into further debt,” he said.
Nebraskan politicians supported the decision to allocate funds to bolster the airports.
“Our state’s airports ensure Nebraskans can stay connected and deliver our world-class products to market. I’m pleased to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill make a significant investment in the Western Nebraska Regional Airport. These funds will address a host of critical improvements,” Nebraska Senator Debra Fischer said in a press release about the funding.
Congressman Adrian Smith, the representative for Nebraska’s 3rd District, said he was glad that local airports, four of which are in his district, had the chance to see improvements.
“Infrastructure in general is, I think, a very important issue that helps support Nebraska as well,” Smith told the Star-Herald.
The federal funding was distributed to airports based on their sizes. Airports in Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte received a similar amount of money as the WNRA, between $1.01 million and $1.05 million. The Lincoln Airport received more than $1.75 million. Omaha’s Eppley Airfield received the most funds by far: nearly $7.3 million.