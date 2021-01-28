What ever happened to winter?

We would have snow drifted high enough in one corner of our yard that we used it as our end zone for playing football because it was deep enough to do the end zone dives that all the NFL running backs used to do.

Now, we’re good for one snow like that a year, maybe two. And then the weather typically warms up within a few days and it’s all melted within a week or so.

A couple of years ago, we were at an auction and bought a set of insulated coveralls. They’re the old green ones with the Texaco logo on the front. I’ve hardly worn them.

Last winter, I hear there were a few good snows, but I was cooped up with a ruptured Achilles. Rhonda did most of the work clearing our driveway and sidewalks as a result, and Mike, our neighbor from a couple doors down came by with his snowblower to help.

Since the Achilles injury and a dislocated elbow from a few years back that was the result of a fall on the ice, Rhonda always tells me to be careful on the ice. I take short, measured steps, walking like a penguin and have a healthy fear of any ice spots that look shiny, you know, like they’ll take you out in a half a heartbeat.

But I like snow. It makes some beautiful scenes in the yard and in the trees.