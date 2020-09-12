 Skip to main content
When the classroom meets the parking lot
When the classroom meets the parking lot

Combining classroom learning with real world experience sometimes takes you to the parking lot in unusual ways.

At Gering High School, Steve Land’s freshman drafting class has been using measurement and layout skills to craft the striping for parking spaces in the school’s parking lot.

“What they did is they learned how to draw on Autodesk, AutoCAD,” Land said, “and they had to make the handicap signature emblem. We’ve got it cut out, and we’re finishing up painting.”

Land said the project was the culmination of work that was to have started at the end of the last school year.

“Senior Service Day was supposed to do the parking lot last year, but school got canceled,” he said. “We ended up having to paint it. A couple of guys painted it this summer, and we’re finishing up the handicapped parking places with our drafting class.”

As a result, the students are learning to apply various skills.

“They’re getting a little drawing involved, and the little painting skills they’re learning,” Land said, “and volunteer work as well. We’re able to get it done in class, so we’re incorporating some drafting and drawing techniques.”

Taylor Mick, Ben Cardona, Carson Carlisle and Joe Barraza were working on the project Friday morning at the school.

Reporter

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.

