Who's the murderer? Clue takes the Theatre West stage

Was it Colonel Mustard with the knife in the conservatory? Was it Miss Scarlet with the lead pipe in the dining room?

Those are the questions audience members will try to answer as “Clue,” the classic board game turned movie and adapted for the stage, goes under the lights at Theatre West this week. The murder-mystery will leave audience members guessing who the murderer is as the characters come across multiple murders throughout the Boddy Manor.

The scene is set during a dark and stormy night as guests known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard attend an unusual dinner party. Each guest has an alias and the butler offers a variety of weapons as the guests work to solve the mystery of the dead host. As the story unfolds, the twists and turns will keep the audience guessing until the final twist.

Under the direction of Patrick Newell, the cast of “Clue” will take spectators on a crazy journey and three alternate endings.

“There are definitely some murders that take place in the mansion and they do take place in the exact locations we would think such as Mr. Green in the billiard room with the lead pipe, just like we read it in the game,” Newell said.

With the various rooms intertwined in the story, the set is built on platforms that slide on and off of the stage. The story is set in the 1950s with each character’s costume taking inspiration from the name.

“Miss Scarlet is, of course, wearing a red dress and Colonel Mustard has a mustard-colored tie,” Newell said.

Sarah Godwin portrays the character, Miss Scarlet. As she developed the characterization, Godwin said getting into costume helped her find Miss Scarlet.

“Playing Miss Scarlet was definitely a dream role because the board game was my favorite as a kid and I always had to be Miss Scarlet,” Godwin said. “Scarlett is really smart. She’s a business person and I think she’s intelligent, so it’s fun to sit back and size people up while relishing in everyone’s skeletons in the closet because she is very proud of her skeletons and comes right out and says what she’s being blackmailed for.”

As the audience enters the Boddy Manor, Godwin hopes the darkness sets the mood.

“I hope that at the beginning of the show we are able to set up the gravity of the show,” she said. “We hope there is some build of suspense and that we set up enough that stakes are high.”

Richard Briggs, who portrays Mr. Green, said he developed his character by differentiating his similarities and differences with the character.

“It was a reimaging of me in this character,” Briggs said. “It’s not necessarily bringing someone to life. It’s how is Green like me and how am I like Green?”

Prior to this role, Briggs said he did not realize “Clue” had been adapted for the stage.

“I knew the game and the movie,” he said. “But, I didn’t know it was a stage play. Then once I found it was a stage play I thought they wrote the movie after the stage play. But this is where a movie comes out first and then there was a stage show written after. There’s a lot more exposition in the stage show.”

When the movie was originally released in 1985, audiences could attend various showings and see three alternative endings. Those plot twists were adapted for the stage as well.

“The way the play is written is you have one ending and then you rewind and do the next ending as another way it could have happened and then again,” Newell said. “It’s really kind of cool.”

The final scene will rewind for the three different endings, represented by the sound of a rewinding tape.

“It’s such a crazy story,” Newell said. “To go through and figure out how all of these characters live in this world of the mansion and with the party that they’re at, it’s been really fun to explore that.”

Godwin said the multiple endings have been fun as an actor because it keeps her on her toes to keep the timing and blocking correct each time.

Throughout the play, the actors will offer hints through their interactions about the murderer.

As the third version of the final scene concludes, Newell said there is an unexpected character who turns out to be a member of the FBI and arrests the suspect.

“It is a fun murder-mystery,” Briggs said. “From beginning to end, it’s quirky characters, crazy situations and a lot of fun. It’s quite fast-paced.”

The show is 90 minutes long with no intermission. Remaining performances are July 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. There is a matinee performance July 9 at 2 p.m.

“It’s been so much fun,” Newell said. “I have a great cast of actors to work with and they’ve brought a lot to the show in terms of how they feel their characters should be and the interactions they have with the other characters. They’ve developed a nice ensemble.”

To purchase tickets, visit twneb.com or call the Theatre West box office at 308-635-6193.