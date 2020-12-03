Wild Lights coming to Riverside zoo for Christmas season

The lights and displays are being set up for Wild Lights at Riverside Discovery Center.

Since 2016, First State Bank has been the presenting sponsor as RDC staff decorates the zoo for the holidays with lights along pathways and signs throughout the facility. Wild Lights will take place Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

With the coronavirus pandemic, this year will look a little different as there will be no inside displays in order to keep people distanced and safe, RDC director Anthony Mason said.

“Because of some of the restrictions with people in indoor spaces, we thought it would be more manageable and safer to just not have any indoor spaces open during the event, so everything this year will be outdoors,” Mason said. “Since indoor activities is traditionally a big part of Wild Lights, we decided to make it a little bit cheaper this year.”

A new addition for 2020 will be lights around the recently-opened bear exhibit.

“We will have lights around that, and the bears will actually be out,” Mason said. “They enjoy the cold weather, so they will be out on exhibit throughout the event, so if you haven’t had a chance to check out the new bear exhibit, you’ll be able to see it at night.