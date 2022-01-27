Winter farmers market relocates to Legacy of the Plains

Starting Saturday, Jan. 22, the Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market will have a brand new location for several of its original vendors. Recently, the operators of the Dirt Stix Nursery in Gering informed organizer Lydia Scott that they wouldn’t be able to host the market anymore since they needed more space in their nursery. That left Scott looking for a new location, but she already had one in mind.

Scott had initially eyed the Legacy of the Plains Museum as a potential site even before the farmers market opened in October. Vendor requests for a more open space led the venue to change to Dirt Stix, but with that no longer an option, the museum turned out to be a fitting substitute.

“I just thought the Legacy of the Plains Museum; they have their farm and ranch (exhibits) so it’s very similar, plus they sell their potatoes ... so it’s a good match for us,” Scott said.

Scott met with the museum’s director, David Wolf, who offered her use of the museum’s community room. Scott said he informed her she’d be able to bring along 10 to 13 vendors.

“He was very open to the idea, but of course he had to run it through this calendar of events to make sure nothing overlaps,” she said.