Winter farmers market relocates to Legacy of the Plains

Starting Saturday, Jan. 22, the Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market will have a brand new location for several of its original vendors. Recently, the operators of the Dirt Stix Nursery in Gering informed organizer Lydia Scott that they wouldn’t be able to host the market anymore since they needed more space in their nursery. That left Scott looking for a new location, but she already had one in mind.
Scott had initially eyed the Legacy of the Plains Museum as a potential site even before the farmers market opened in October. Vendor requests for a more open space led the venue to change to Dirt Stix, but with that no longer an option, the museum turned out to be a fitting substitute.
“I just thought the Legacy of the Plains Museum; they have their farm and ranch (exhibits) so it’s very similar, plus they sell their potatoes ... so it’s a good match for us,” Scott said.
Scott met with the museum’s director, David Wolf, who offered her use of the museum’s community room. Scott said he informed her she’d be able to bring along 10 to 13 vendors.
“He was very open to the idea, but of course he had to run it through this calendar of events to make sure nothing overlaps,” she said.
The museum does rent out its community room for special events, but fortunately for the market, their Saturday slots were available.
The vendors making the trip sell a variety of foods and products and come from across the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming. They include:
• Bavarian Bites
• Becky’s Sweet Shop
• Buffalo Valley Soaps
• Farmgirl Dreams
• Gooper Greens
• Just Jelly
• Kiowa Red Angus
• Meadowlark Hearth
• Panhandle Sourdough
• PRYOR-ity Cocoa Bombs
• Red Beard Woodworking
• Twisted Sisters
On the first and third Saturdays of every month, The Mixing Bowl Cafe in Gering will serve lunch during the markets. The community room is located close to the museum entrance. Scott said that, while attending the market is free, access to the Legacy of The Plain exhibits will still cost the usual entry fee.
The Winter Farmers Market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. It will last until the end of March.