In “Winter’s Mourn” by Mary Stone, agent Winter Black teams up with agent Noah Dalton to solve the mystery behind a body discovered in the woods near Winter’s hometown. Winter re-visits her old stomping grounds and the haunting memories that surround it.

At age 13, Winter Black, survived an attack on the night of her parents’ murder and her brother’s disappearance. She woke from a coma with a mysterious ability; she can see traces of evil, a red glow where something is hidden. Now that she works for the FBI, this trait comes in handy.

As Winter describes it, “At the crime scene, the burial site glowed red. Things do that for me sometimes, glow red when they’re connected with a violent crime or the person who commits them.

“She scanned his face, trying to determine if he was either about to laugh or call the loony bin. When he only nodded for her to go on, she reluctantly continued, ‘When we were in the woods, I saw the red radiating around that hole. Then I looked around, and there were other areas glowing. I could take you back out there right now, dig up any one of those areas, and I’d bet my life there are more bodies beneath.’”