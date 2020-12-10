In “Winter’s Mourn” by Mary Stone, agent Winter Black teams up with agent Noah Dalton to solve the mystery behind a body discovered in the woods near Winter’s hometown. Winter re-visits her old stomping grounds and the haunting memories that surround it.
At age 13, Winter Black, survived an attack on the night of her parents’ murder and her brother’s disappearance. She woke from a coma with a mysterious ability; she can see traces of evil, a red glow where something is hidden. Now that she works for the FBI, this trait comes in handy.
As Winter describes it, “At the crime scene, the burial site glowed red. Things do that for me sometimes, glow red when they’re connected with a violent crime or the person who commits them.
“She scanned his face, trying to determine if he was either about to laugh or call the loony bin. When he only nodded for her to go on, she reluctantly continued, ‘When we were in the woods, I saw the red radiating around that hole. Then I looked around, and there were other areas glowing. I could take you back out there right now, dig up any one of those areas, and I’d bet my life there are more bodies beneath.’”
The book was well-plotted and moved quickly. I chuckled a couple of times as I was reading, and I cried too. The main character reminds me of Alex Kava’s Maggie O’Dell, but Winter seems more approachable. I especially appreciate the artful way the author handled the last bit of tying up loose ends.
“Winter’s Mourn” came to my attention because other libraries were asking if they could borrow it from our library. We often get requests for books from nearby libraries, but rarely do we get multiple requests from libraries in places like Florida and Connecticut. I kept getting 3 or 4 requests a week, but the book didn’t appear on Oprah’s book list or any of the other celebrity book sites. Curious as to what the buzz was all about, I contacted the author on Facebook to ask about her sudden popularity. She said, “I’ve been humbled by the attention. I was chosen for an [Amazon] Prime Day deal.”
“Winter’s Mourn” is as much a mystery as it is a thriller. I would recommend this for mystery lovers, and folks who want to keep on the edge of their seats. A warning: the plotline does involve children. “Winter’s Mourn” and other books in Mary Stone’s Winter Black series can be found on the new book shelves at the Gering Library.
New on the Fiction Shelf
“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig-between life and death there is a library...
“The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter- author of “Beautiful Ruins”
“Thomas Kinkade’s Cape Light- One Bright Christmas” by Katherine Spencer- continuing Kinkade’s series
“Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce-author of “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Frye”
“Dark Tides” by Phillipa Gregory- taking place in London, Venice and New England
New on the Non-Fiction Shelf
“Frontier Follies: Adventures in marriage & motherhood in the middle of nowhere” by Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman
“Solutions and Other Problems” a graphic memoir by Allie Brosh, author of “Hyperbole and a Half”
“Group: How one therapist and a circle of strangers saved my life” by Christie Tate – from Reece’s Book Club
“Didn’t See That Coming: Putting life back together when your world falls apart” by Rachel Hollis
“Iron Empires: Robber barons, railroads, and the making of modern America” by Michael Hiltzik
