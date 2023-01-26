WNAC presents annual Image show; opening reception Feb. 2

The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Laura Clark, is pleased to present the annual Image Show. The opening reception will be Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We are incredibly excited to present this show. This photography show will include western landscapes, animals, abstract, manipulated photos and more. We hope to bring in some images that you have never seen before,” Program Manager Stephanie Coley, said.

Ken Kurtz of Spectrum Photographics is the judge for this year’s exhibit. Monetary prizes will be given for most awards. The IMAGE Photography Exhibit will be on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center Feb. 2-26. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The West Nebraska Arts Center is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness, and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at 106 East 18th St. in Scottsbluff. Visit the arts center’s website, www.thewnac.com, to learn more.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported this program through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.