WNCC earns 12th consecutive ‘Military Friendly School’ award

Western Nebraska Community College has earned the Military Friendly® School designation for the 2022-2023 academic year from Military Friendly and its parent company VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

WNCC has earned the Military Friendly® School every year since 2010.

“To be named as one of the top institutions for military veterans is quite an honor,” WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Advisor Michael Millikin said. “I’m very proud of the work being done for our veterans and their families at WNCC, so to be named to this list again really validates the commitment and effort made toward being a military friendly institution.”

The Military Friendly Schools survey is the longest-running and most comprehensive review of college and university investments in serving military and veteran students. More than 1,800 schools participated in the survey for the 2022-2023 academic year, with 665 earning Gold, Silver, or Bronze level designations. WNCC earned the Silver level award.

The WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Office provides academic, career, and financial assistance to qualified veterans at no cost, as well as organized social and cultural activities. The Office also hosts the TRIO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program, which provides further resources for veterans and their families.

The Military & Veterans Affairs Office serves as a certification site for Veterans Administration education benefits, and handles assistance with benefits applications, academic advising, college curriculum, and any additional information on veteran services in the region. With full support from the college and a staff of dedicated advisors, Military Friendly called WNCC’s Military & Veterans Affairs office a “one-stop shop eager to assist and make (a veteran’s) transition simple and welcoming.”

Along with the 12 years on the Military Friendly® Schools list, WNCC has also been recognized as a “Best for Vets” institution by Military Times magazine 10 times since 2010, which only recognizes the top 20 2-year colleges across the country. WNCC earned the Best for Vets 2021 distinction in July. To learn more about WNCC’s Military and Veterans Affairs Office, or the TRIO VUB program, visit wncc.edu.

The 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.