WNCC hosting virtual human services open house for prospective students

SCOTTSBLUFF — Human services covers a wide and diverse field of personnel working in occupations such as behavioral health, family and youth support, and substance abuse counseling. Western Nebraska Community College is helping fill crucial Human Services job openings across the state by offering two associate’s degrees and two certificates.

Current and prospective students interested in career options in the Human Services field can learn all about Human Services programs, classes, and faculty at the Virtual Human Services Open House, Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to offer students an opportunity to interact with instructors and staff here at WNCC and to introduce students to careers within the human services field,” said WNCC Admissions Director Gretchen Foster. “This is an excellent opportunity for students interested in human services to learn more about the program and see the benefits of entering the industry.”

The human services program at WNCC offers as associate of arts and an associate of applied science in human services, as well as a human services certificate and a certificate in drug and alcohol counseling.

The program is designed to allow students to enter the workforce immediately after graduating from WNCC or transfer to a four-year program.