WNCC prepares for busy Homecoming week

Western Nebraska Community College’s Homecoming week will take place between Oct. 15 and 22 with events planned on all three campuses. All events are open to the public.

“We are excited to host a full week of events on all three campuses this year,” WNCC Alumni & Stewardship Director Mary Sheffield said. “Homecoming 2022 has something for just about everyone. We hope the community will join us for an exciting week.”

The Voc-Air Fly-in will kick off the week on the Sidney Campus at the Aviation Maintenance Facility. Breakfast will be served between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children.

The Alliance Senior Center will host Community Bingo on Oct. 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

WNCC’s Business After Hours is scheduled for Oct. 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Learning Commons on the Scottsbluff Campus.

The 9th Annual Alumni & Friends Banquet is set for Friday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center.

The awards banquet will recognize Outstanding Alumnus, Outstanding Young Alumnus, Lifetime Achievement, Cara Perkins Meritorious Service, Friend of the College, and Family Pride award winners.

To RSVP for the Alumni & Friends Banquet, contact alumni@wncc.edu, call 308-630-6571, or visit go.wncc.edu/alumni.

The WNCC volleyball team will face Northeast Junior College at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Cougar Palace. The theme is PAWZitively Pink night, and all fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

Homecoming week will finish off with the WNCC Performing Arts program’s presentation of the musical “The Pajama Game.”

The Performing Arts program will put on three shows over the weekend, with evening shows on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, starting at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and $8 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at wncc.edu/community/performing-arts.