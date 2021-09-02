WNCC’s Brian Croft elected to State Historical Society Foundation board

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College English Instructor Brian Croft was recently elected to serve on the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) board of directors.

Croft is one of seven new members named to the board of directors in 2021.

“I’m very happy to have been chosen, as the NSHSF supports both History Nebraska as well as local historical societies and museums through its state-wide grants program,” Croft said.

Croft will begin his 17th year at WNCC in August, teaching classes in Composition, Literature, Creative Writing, and Nebraska History. He also currently serves as a Faculty Representative to the Western Community College Area Board of Governors.

Croft has previously served as a Trustee of the Board for the Nebraska State Historical Society (re-named History Nebraska in 2018) from 2012 to 2018, giving the Panhandle a voice in state historical affairs. Croft and the other new NSHSF board members will serve a two-year renewable term from 2021-2023.

The NSHSF’s mission is to solicit financial contributions and other forms of support to help preserve and protect Nebraska’s historical assets and ensure their accessibility to future generations.

“The equation necessary for any group with such a mission (Relevance + Access = Success) is simple, but the process can be difficult,” Croft said. “I am honored to have been chosen as one of the directors of the NSHSF, as both it and History Nebraska have important work to do.”