WNCC’s ‘Very Valley Christmas’ going virtual for 2020

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College’s final virtual production of 2020, “Very Valley Christmas,” will air Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Very Valley Christmas is a collaboration of WNCC’s instrumental music, vocal music, and theater arts programs. All the songs and performances will be pre-recorded and pieced together into one video.

“Our Very Valley Christmas performance will be virtual this year, so that we can keep our friends and neighbors safe. But it will be just as jolly as ever,’” Nathaniel Johnson, WNCC’s instrumental activities director, said. “We are so fortunate to be able to give back to the people of the Valley in this way, and I think it’s needed this year more than ever.”

WNCC’s performance ensembles like Cougar Rock will be featured with classic pieces like “Feliz Navidad,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and “ Call Me Claus.” Other groups like the Brass Choir, Fire in the Pan Swingers, Collegiate Chorale, Varsity Vocalise, the theater arts department, and more will all perform their own classic holiday tunes for the show.