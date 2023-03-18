The theater department at Western Nebraska Community College is preparing to host a series of free events and performances.

On Saturday, March 25, the department will host a production of the musical “Anything Goes” in conjunction with the WNCC Theatre Club. “Anything Goes” is an oft-revived 1934 show about love and hijinks on board an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at WNCC’s Judy Chaloupka Theatre.

On Saturday, April 1, the theater department will participate in a Week of the Young Child Event on WNCC’s Scottsbluff campus. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus front lawn and will include scenes from the upcoming production of “Bridge to Terabithia.” The free event will also include food trucks, games and other family friendly entertainment.

Later that day, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the theater department will be hosting a stage combat workshop in the Judy Chaloupka Theatre featuring fight director Edgar Landa, a faculty member at University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts. The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required, and the class is capped at 40 participants. To register, go to bit.ly/3YH4n4s or contact Violette Briggs at kjeldgav@wncc.edu for more information.

Finally, area students will get a chance to see the full production of “Bridge to Terabithia” for free on Friday, May 5. A student matinee that is open to all school and homeschool groups will be held in the Judy Chaloupka Theatre at 10 a.m. Pre-show and post-show study guides are available, along with a post-show discussion on themes and the production process. Registration is required for the student matinee, which can be done by visiting bit.ly/42nNxuy or contacting Violette Briggs at kjeldgav@wncc.edu for more information.