WNCC theater performs ancient Greek play 'The Furies'

Western Nebraska Community College theater students are headed to ancient Greece for their winter production of “The Furies” by Aeschylus.

According to freshman Albino Canales III, the play is about “a guy named Orestes, who kills his mom, and the main focal point of the show is these creatures called the Furies, and they are chasing him. It’s kind of a duel between the gods protecting him and the theories wanting to kill and torment him.”

Freshman John Plasencio described it as “old law versus new law.”

Both Canales and Plasencio, along with nine other WNCC actors, play the furies. For many of them, the play has stretched their acting skills and portfolios, especially because of the way the play was written.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but a lot of the stuff that I’ve been in were just, like, normal English,” Canales said. “So, this is the first time that I’ve been reading weird stuff.”

The Old English dialogue caused the actors to do a lot of research into the play, their characters and just the meanings of their words. It was almost like doing a play in another language.

“At the very beginning of this, all of us needed to sort of translate the words that we were given to language that we understand first,” Plasencio said, “so that we can properly inflect on what the words are and everything.”

Sophomore Adrianna Casias, who plays the Greek goddess Athena, said, “I’ve been part of a lot of shows, and this is the hardest show I’ve ever been a part of just because … I thought Shakespeare was the hardest, but I think it’s classical Greek, only because of the language is so ancient and you have to get it right.”

Still, the students, as well as director Violette Briggs, say that just because of their daunting task of translating the material, doesn’t mean the public should be afraid of it as well.

“I think the older plays like this get a negative stigma around them a little bit, because they’re harder to understand,” Plasencio said, “but Violette cut it down in a way (that) it’s more palatable for a modern audience.”

Briggs said, “The students have really taken the time to understand what they’re saying, and because they know what they’re saying, it makes it easier for the audience to understand what is being said. They also have committed to these roles so wholeheartedly that I think if you don’t understand what is being said, you’ll understand the performances that are happening onstage.”

Those performances require unique movements and facial expressions by the Furies to create an ensemble of eerie torment — something the cast is looking forward to showing off.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the way that people react to how we tell it and to the way that we do some things … getting all the Furies to act as one kind of unit and finding our different personalities within our Furies,” freshman Marissa Wright said.

While the play is old and perhaps a bit difficult to understand, Briggs said it’s a play for the people.

If you like tragedy, there’s some tragedy; if you like creepy scary movies, there’s a little bit of that; if you like beauty, there’s a little bit of that; if you like happy endings, there’s a little bit of that,” she said. “So, I think there’s something that will appeal to everyone. … Hopefully we’ll see you in ancient Greece next weekend.”

Performances will be next weekend, Feb. 25-27, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 for students, seniors and military, $10 for general seating, and $3 per person for groups of 10 or more.

The theatre department will also be hosting a food drive during their performances for the Cougar Cupboard, the food pantry on the WNCC campus. The department asks attendees to consider bringing non-perishable food items to support WNCC students.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.