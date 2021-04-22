WNCC to add 33 courses to GHS schedule next year

Not only does this help jumpstart students’ education, Schneider said, but it also gives them a taste of the college atmosphere.

“The way I look at it, nothing gets you better prepared for college than to take college classes,” he said. “There’s a different style to it. … They get an opportunity to see what that rigor is like.”

Schneider said currently, Gering High School has about 50 students enrolled in at least one of those courses. However, this new partnership could grow that number, and, Schneider said, possibly provide students the chance at graduating high school with an associate degree.

“One of the things that WNCC is offering is for our kids to be able to take even summer school classes over there,” he said. “The kid has to be motivated to go do it between their junior and senior year and then after their senior year, but it’s possible.”

WNCC president Carmen Simone said taking college-level courses is a great opportunity for students to figure out their career path in a safe environment.