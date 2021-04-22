WNCC to add 33 courses to GHS schedule next year

Dual-credit opportunities for high school students are nothing new to Gering High School, but an advancement in their partnership with Western Nebraska Community College will expand the number of classes available starting in fall 2021.
A total of 33 new course offerings will be made available to Gering juniors and seniors, including courses in criminal justice, education, automotive technology, collision refinish and repair, welding and WNCC’s newest program of diesel, truck and heavy equipment technology, according to a press release.
The announcement of the expanded partnership was officially made at a parent meeting for next year’s high school students on Tuesday, April 13.
Another large part of the expansion is the location for these courses. Many of the dual-credit courses will not just take place online or at Gering High School. Students will have the opportunity to travel to the WNCC campus to take some of these college-level courses.
Mai Lee Olsen, WNCC’s CollegeNOW! and dual-credit director, said that the college currently offers 11 courses to Gering High School, most of which take place at the high school. Principal Rocky Schneider said a lot of the focus in the expansion process revolved around sending students to the college campus.
“Where we’ve expanded our class offerings is more in line with having kids have the opportunity to take classes both at WNCC and then classes through WNCC online here at the high school,” he said. “So, we’ve been working on expanding the possibility of what that would look like next year to have more kids actually travel up to the campus and take classes up there.”
Not only does this help jumpstart students’ education, Schneider said, but it also gives them a taste of the college atmosphere.
“The way I look at it, nothing gets you better prepared for college than to take college classes,” he said. “There’s a different style to it. … They get an opportunity to see what that rigor is like.”
Schneider said currently, Gering High School has about 50 students enrolled in at least one of those courses. However, this new partnership could grow that number, and, Schneider said, possibly provide students the chance at graduating high school with an associate degree.
“One of the things that WNCC is offering is for our kids to be able to take even summer school classes over there,” he said. “The kid has to be motivated to go do it between their junior and senior year and then after their senior year, but it’s possible.”
WNCC president Carmen Simone said taking college-level courses is a great opportunity for students to figure out their career path in a safe environment.
“When they take a dual-credit course, they can get some success under their belt in a very safe environment, and sometimes that makes all the difference in the world for that student,” she said. “They’ll start to feel successful and start to dream a little bigger and look at all the opportunities that are available to them.”
Olsen said that WNCC’s partnership with Gering is unique in that they are working a lot more closely in helping the incoming high school students figure out their career path. Gering students have taken a career inventory quiz through WNCC to help get an idea of where they might fit in. Olsen said the students will take it every year, and counselors will be able to use that to help students throughout their high school career.
“We are working with eighth through 11th graders on a career inventory where we present about that topic, have students take a personality quiz, go over what their results mean and each year build on that,” she said.
Overall, the main goal of the expansion is to provide more opportunities to students, Simone said.
“I’m just a big believer that everyone deserves the opportunity to go to college if they’d like to go to college,” she said. “… I am just so proud of the work that we’re doing with all the school districts in the Panhandle, not just Gering High School, but all of them. And they all need something just a little bit different to serve their students, and I appreciate those collaborations and those conversations to get things into place so that students have all of those opportunities.”