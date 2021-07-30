World Tiger Day celebration and fundraiser at Riverside Discovery Center

World Tiger Day is Thursday, July 29. Come celebrate the largest cats in the world at Riverside Discovery Center on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will have tiger keeper talks, a biofact table, and other hands-on tiger related activities.

There are less than 3,500 tigers left in the wild, and they need our help, so all proceeds from the event and our dunk tank will go to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Tiger Conservation Campaign.

Tigers are a keystone species. They are an important part of the ecosystems they are in and can greatly shape what other animals are present in the areas they inhabit. Tigers have lost around 93% of their historic range which used to cover all of India, China and parts of Russia all the way into Indonesia and are now only found in small, isolated groups within their historic range. Because tigers are solitary, they usually have home ranges with minimal overlapping, which means they require large swaths of land for hunting and breeding. Some of the threats tigers face today include habitat loss and degradation, habitat fragmentation, poaching, loss of prey populations, human-tiger conflict and disease.