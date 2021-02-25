WyoBraska Gives preparing for 2021 campaign

After stepping away for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, WyoBraska Gives is setting up for its 2021 Day of Giving campaign.

Organizers with the Oregon Trail Community Foundation opened up the website for non-profit organizations to register for this year’s funds. OTCF expects more than 100 organizations to register by the April 15 deadline. In 2019, there were 106 organizations that received aid from the $477,865 donated to the fund.

OTCF WyoBraska Gives organizer and funds recruiter Becky Horne said the 2021 campaign couldn’t come at a better time.

“Everything that we have seen over the last year, whether it’s COVID restrictions or not being able to do business as usual, really those hit hardest have been our non-profits,” Horne said. “They really rely on the donor base being strong and being able to hold events. Well, those have not happened over the last year. So many events not only have had to be canceled, but they’re not able to make their business calls and going out to their sponsor locations because those businesses have been hit hard, too. So, we feel like we want to do something very special for our non-profits this year.”