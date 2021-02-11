Yesterdays Feb. 11 2021

130 Years Ago
J.A. Burton of Persia, Iowa, opening a general store at Caldwell.
E.M. Cowan sold the Early Day newspaper at Harrisburg to H.L. Graves.
120 Years Ago
The town sites of Torrington and Fort Laramie were opened for sale by the Lincoln Land Company.
110 Years Ago
Mrs. Elizabeth McClenahan, age 80, died at her home in Scottsbluff.
L.C. Crasher started a new racket store in Scottsbluff.
100 Years Ago
The O’Hara meat market was purchased by Forrest B. Raser.
Plans were being drawn by Pederson and Baker for a theatre building to be erected at Scottsbluff by W.H. Ostenberg.
90 Years Ago
E.T. Westervelt’s term as member of the state board of control expired, and Walter E. Hager of Alliance appointed to succeed him.
80 Years Ago
Eugene Edgar, Vern Glanz and Ed Flohr made up a Co. F trio, which was entertaining soldiers at Camp Robinson, Arkansas.
Official census figures released showed the following 1940 populations: Gering, 3,104; Mitchell, 2,181; Scottsbluff, 12,057; Minatare, 1,125; Morrill, 877; Scotts Bluff County, 33,917.
Clarence Scriven won a $25,000 damage action brought by Mrs. Irene Rice, Mitchell.
Plans were being made for a big banquet to honor the Union Pacific, and more particularly E.P. Flesher, assistant superintendent, who had recently located at Gering.
70 Years Ago
The Rev. Harry Baumgaertel was named as pastor of the Gering Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
County March of Dimes drive $3,200 beyond quota.
An awning shop and boat garage on the Scottsbluff-Gering Highway was destroyed by fire, causing an estimated $15,000 in damage.
Banner County’s Downer No. 1 oil well was producing 259 barrels of oil per day.
60 Years Ago
Re-elected principals for the 1961 year were Cley Richendifer, high school; Henry Meter, junior high; David Speedlin, Lincoln; and Hugh R. Polson, McKinley.
During the year of 1960, the City of Gering purchased $94,613.12 in electricity from the Bureau of Reclamation.
Mrs. Jim Peterson was named the year’s outstanding Mrs. Jaycee.
The Bulldogs defeated the Holdrege Dusters in a non-conference game.
50 Years Ago
Larry Hamburger and Everett Bartlett formed a new corporation, Intermountain Electronics Corporation.
The age old problem of flood waters in the south 10th Street area of Gering appeared at a conclusion as the Gering City Council passed a resolution approving a $400,000 flood control plan.
Don Jacobson of Scottsbluff was named to replace Mrs. Rena Mackrill as manager of the Scottsbluff Chamber of Commerce.
Mrs. Lu Hilde’s sixth-grade English class at McKinley School were given the assignment for each student to read and make a report on a book.
40 Years Ago
Gering Board of Education approved the rehiring of elementary principals, Pat Clark, Lincoln; Richard Orr, Northfield; Bob Hyland, Geil; and John Hardt, McKinley. Henry Meter was rehired as high school principal and Frank Craft as junior high principal.
Jenell Cuevas and Jeff Fuhrman were crowned queen and king at Gering High School’s winter royalty festivities.
Gering High wrapped up its eighth straight unbeaten and seventh straight all victorious dual match wrestling season.
The Gordon Howard family of Bayard was honored at the Governor’s Travel Industry Conference.
30 Years Ago
Gering biology and chemistry teacher Randy Johnson was named Nebraska’s Outstanding Young Teacher by the Nebraska Jaycees.
The Gering School Board appointed seven people as board members of the Gering School Foundation.
The Nebraska State Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice gave the Gering Police Department high marks for their arrest record for the first nine months of 1990.
20 Years Ago
Karla Niedan, director of sales and marketing for the Gering Civic Center, has agreed to assume the position of executive director of Gering New Horizons. The position was vacated when Nadine Sieb retired at the end of January.
Proposals to locate the new Gering Post Office either in the Red Barn addition or on the site of the former McKinley Elementary School were not going over well with Gering residents.
Seniors Cecilia Stinner and Tyler Sandberg were cast in the lead roles for the Gering High School production of “My Fair Lady.”
Eight Bulldog wrestlers qualified for the State Tournament in Lincoln. Qualifiers included Jarred Berger, Pat True, Alex Maldonado, James Miller, Sergio Palomo, Wade Brashear, Tim Koob and Nate Groshans.
10 Years Ago
The Gering and Scottsbluff City Councils were to hold a joint meeting in two weeks to weigh police consolidation issues.
The Terrytown City Council denied a request from the owners of McSweeney’s Pub to extend bar closing time from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mayor Kent Greenwalt cited one reason as the fact that the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff both stayed with a 1 a.m. closing time.
The Gering boys basketball team won for the sixth time in its last seven games with a 54-47 victory at Sidney.