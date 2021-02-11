Yesterdays Feb. 11 2021

Gering biology and chemistry teacher Randy Johnson was named Nebraska’s Outstanding Young Teacher by the Nebraska Jaycees.

The Gering School Board appointed seven people as board members of the Gering School Foundation.

The Nebraska State Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice gave the Gering Police Department high marks for their arrest record for the first nine months of 1990.

20 Years Ago

Karla Niedan, director of sales and marketing for the Gering Civic Center, has agreed to assume the position of executive director of Gering New Horizons. The position was vacated when Nadine Sieb retired at the end of January.

Proposals to locate the new Gering Post Office either in the Red Barn addition or on the site of the former McKinley Elementary School were not going over well with Gering residents.

Seniors Cecilia Stinner and Tyler Sandberg were cast in the lead roles for the Gering High School production of “My Fair Lady.”

Eight Bulldog wrestlers qualified for the State Tournament in Lincoln. Qualifiers included Jarred Berger, Pat True, Alex Maldonado, James Miller, Sergio Palomo, Wade Brashear, Tim Koob and Nate Groshans.

10 Years Ago