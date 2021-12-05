Yesteryears -- Dec. 2, 2021

130 Years Ago
John R. Stilts purchased the Commercial Hotel in Gering.
Mrs. Critenden was severely hurt in a team runaway at Camp Clarke.
Dr. H.G. Stalcup was commissioned as pension surgeon for this territory.
C.C. Franklin and J.G. Neighbors hauled wheat to the railroad at Alliance.
120 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Campbell, a daughter.
Married: Delmer Wood and Miss Eunice Smith, both of Banks, Wyo.; Dr. E.E. Barr of Gering and Miss Flora Datiberg of Weston, Iowa.
Cpt. C.B. Whipple purchased a location in Gering to erect a store building.
110 Years Ago
Married: Fred A. Card and Miss Nora Henton; Joseph M. Kottal and Miss Blanche Deutsch.
George Hatcher was convicted of rape and sentenced to eight years.
Union Pacific opened its station at Gering with George Leonhardt as first agent.
Names of Griffith, Zehner and Coad dropped by the U.P., and the new station in Creighton Valley was named Melbeta.
100 Years Ago
Subscriptions toward the new hospital at Scottsbluff had reached the mark of $50,000.
The old courthouse building was advertised for sale, buyer to wreck it and removed the material.
Ed. S. Prohs disposed of his interest in Prohs Bros., to locate at Longmont, Colorado, as an undertaker.
District court in session with 56 jury cases ready for trial. Mrs. Anna Tracina on trial for the murder of Fred Reisbeck.
Five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Tompkins was smothered to death at Scottsbluff when a play cave collapsed upon her.
90 Years Ago
City council made a research and found that the consumption of electric current in Gering had doubled within the year.
Conrad Henry of Gering was drugged and robbed of $505 at a Kimball cabin camp.
F.C. McCaffree was elected president of the associated Chamber of Commerce.
John G. Poitevin, 21, Morrill, killed in a motorcycle mishap.
80 Years Ago
James O. Baker, prominent Mitchell banker, died suddenly.
Nearly $30 is in a fund being collected by the Courier to equip the Company F. (Gering Guard company) day room in Little Eock.
Died: Mollie D. Chestnut, author of Western Hay book and other calculating books sold by the Courier. Copyrights were purchased by the Courier; Jasper N. Peyton, former Gering businessman in Kansas City.
Married: Esther Ruff and Harold Kelsey; Rachel Schmida and Ben Benzel.
70 Years Ago
Robert Davis of Gering was slugged and found dead in Omaha.
Twin city mayors, Harley Tanner, Gering, and Albert Hauke, Scottsbluff, matched corpuscles as first blood donors at the special blood donor U.P. car in Gering.
Died: Mrs. Louise Lanning of Scottsbluff; George Schmidt, well-known farmer.
James Ponder was named chairman of the local March of Dimes drive, sponsored by the Lions Club.
60 Years Ago
C. Stewart Dennis was elected president of the North Platte Valley Associated Chambers of Commerce.
The Gering volunteer fire department started the Bill Clark fund, a cash contribution drive to aid the Clarke family, who lost all their personal belongings and furniture in a fire.
Jere Knoles, Steve Pattison, Pete Johnson and Bill Templar were selected for the western All Conference football team.
Died: Mrs. Abbie Chew, 85, Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Gering; the Rev. Cassius R. Tanner, 60, Scottsbluff; Francis Kruse, 67, Minatare, who died in California; Russell Hoover, 61, Minatare was killed when the car of which he was working fell on him; Thomas Neighbors, 70, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Neighbors, pioneer residents of the McGrew community.
50 Years Ago
Offset conversion in progress at Gering Courier.
Ross Brunner of Gering recently completed 27 years and eight months of service with Western Paper Company of Omaha.
The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce, which officially went into operation Wednesday, adopted a $43,175 budget for the remainder of the 1971-72 fiscal year.
Eight members of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department were honored for 25 years of service. They were: Carl Robertson, Harold Kelsey, Wes Netherland, Jim Shiers, Dick Sowerwine, Melvin McKee, Bob Edgar and Bert Bartow.
Cedar Canyon School cheerleaders are Tammy Grassmick, Roxy Rutter, Vickie Ouderkirk, Debbie Hampton, Vicki Nielson, Sandy Hoff, Mailee Molko and Carla Bangerter.
Died: Evangeline McAllister, 78, Bayard; Robert Reis in Illinois, former Scottsbluff resident; Eva Elzora Moyer, 81, Scottsbluff; James Hayano, 88, Mitchell; Russell M. Sigler, 86, Scottsbluff; Nellie Elquest Ummel, 85, Mitchell; Harry E. Mann, 52, former Gering resident; Albert A. Bachelor, 74, Colorado; Mary J. Weaterwax, Colorado; Phillip Weber, 89, Washington, former area resident; Perry Crom, 76, Arizona, former Scottsbluff resident; Henry E. Schaaf, 71, Scottsbluff; Mrs. O.O. Ferbrache, 92, prominent Mitchell Valley early settler.
40 Years Ago
Hershel Baird, Larry Fitzgibbon and Linda Redfern, all of Scottsbluff, and Bonnie Ziemann, Ed Guzman and Al Arringdale, all of Gering, were appointed to serve on the State Comprehensive Employment and Training Planning Council.
KMOR-FM filed an informal objection against KEYR-AM’s becoming Gering’s first radio station.
Doris Schledewitz of Scottsbluff and Harriet Foos of Mitchell were named Scotts Bluff Co-County chairmen for the 1982 American Heart Association February campaign.
Joe Huckfeldt and a group of local investors purchased controlling interest in Gering National Bank & Trust Company and Pioneer Savings Company, pending Federal Reserve approval.
The Dwight Griswold Memorial Carillon dedication was to be held upon the completion of the 24-belled carillon cast in Holland the following week.
Died: Duane Ewing, 60, Mitchell; Mamie Craig, 91, Morrill; Ralph S. “Pete” Vogel, 62, Mitchell; Ammie Dodd, 89, Sacramento, California, former Mitchell resident; Hershel Ellis 90, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Chuck Fairbanks said a new jail could cost taxpayers up to $9 million, and commissioners approved funding to research how other areas handle jail overcrowding.
The Scotts Bluff County Solid Waste Advisory Committee voted to develop guidelines to meet stricter state landfill regulations.
Died: Hazel R. Sandberg, 76, Harrisburg; Mary J. Hoffman, 74, Gering; Rachel M. Longoria, 66, Scottsbluff; Leland F. Pckinpough, 62, Scottsbluff; Ople Harsh, 67, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Jennifer Berge of Steepy Mountain Arts Studio and Gallery in Gering has been accepted into the “Impact Nebraska Artists,” which promoted the arts around the state and nation.
Kimberly Daniels and Megan McKee, both from Gering, are serving on the University of Wyoming Freshman Senate.
Died: E. Theone Zolman, 88, Gering; Reuben Kniss, 83, Gering; Harold Lindquist, 83, Scottsbluff.
10 Years Ago
Chris Tarr, his wife Leann, and their four children escaped an early morning house fire.
Died: Arden Cross, Mitchell Care Center, formerly of Gering; William Grassmick, 88, Gering; Joyce Rein, 63, Mitchell; Lloyd Strong, 86, Mitchell.