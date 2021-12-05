Yesteryears -- Dec. 2, 2021

100 Years Ago

Subscriptions toward the new hospital at Scottsbluff had reached the mark of $50,000.

The old courthouse building was advertised for sale, buyer to wreck it and removed the material.

Ed. S. Prohs disposed of his interest in Prohs Bros., to locate at Longmont, Colorado, as an undertaker.

District court in session with 56 jury cases ready for trial. Mrs. Anna Tracina on trial for the murder of Fred Reisbeck.

Five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Tompkins was smothered to death at Scottsbluff when a play cave collapsed upon her.

90 Years Ago

City council made a research and found that the consumption of electric current in Gering had doubled within the year.

Conrad Henry of Gering was drugged and robbed of $505 at a Kimball cabin camp.

F.C. McCaffree was elected president of the associated Chamber of Commerce.

John G. Poitevin, 21, Morrill, killed in a motorcycle mishap.

80 Years Ago