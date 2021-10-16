Yesteryears -- October 14, 2021

Several Gering volunteer firemen received instruction and tests to qualify for skin-diving by Jerry Miller, a Scottsbluff fireman.

The Trinity Methodist Church on Country Club Road in the Northfield addition held services in their own sanctuary for the first time.

Stuart Wiley Jr., and Bunny Prohs, GHS seniors, were honored for their high performance on the National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.

Local market prices included $1.68 for No. 1 wheat; $1.83 for 12 percent protein wheat; $1.89 for 13 percent protein wheat and $1.95 for corn, new.

Pat Davies and Jere Knoles were crowned GHS homecoming queen and king. Their attendants were George Schlothauer, Suzanne Boley, Marilyn Churchwell and Howard Durst.

50 Years Ago

Rex. Hacker, a recent graduate of the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, is associated with Boley-Dennis Gering Memorial Chapel.

Don McCosh, owner of McCosh Drug in Gering was elected president-elect of the new Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

The Platte Valley Lakota Association was given approval by the city council to use the old Howard Grocery building, 805 N. St. in Gering, for a meeting hall.