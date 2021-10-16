Yesteryears -- October 14, 2021

130 Years Ago
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ben Roberts, Castle Rock, a son.
William DeBelly returned to the valley from Colorado.
Mrs. C.W. Ford and Miss Ella Stone, visited at the Nichols ranch.
Mrs. Francis B. Davis, county superintendent, was visiting south side schools.
120 Years Ago
C.W. Bonham occupied the studio building.
James Ferguson and sons raised 80 bushels of potatoes in eight and a half acres.
Night school, consisting of 9 four-month business courses, was opened in Gering. A.A. Miller was in charge.
110 Years Ago
Married: Charles R. Rice and Miss Lyla French.
Kearney lumber yard at Morrill was destroyed by fire.
Preparations are being made for jubilee on account of the arrival of Union Pacific Railroad at Gering.
100 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. E.F. Pierce and Mrs. Margaret Sloan.
James Fullen was awarded a contract for a new public library building at Scottsbluff.
Gering firemen sponsored a production called “Midnight Follies of Gering.”
Births: Dr. and Mrs. Harold Gentry, a daughter; Mr. and Mrs. Leslie J. Laughlin, a son, all of Gering.
Vote in the Farmers Irrigation District resulted favorable to the construction of the Guernsey Dam.
Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Hampton sent letters from Calcutta, India, halfway on their trip around the world.
90 Years Ago
James L. Perrine, 84, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. E.L. Truax.
A park service landscape artist was in Gering mapping out things to be done to make the national monument attractive.
Ira E. Nagle, 69, of Mitchell, died.
Two or three inches of snow fell in the west part of the county.
80 Years Ago
Two or more pioneers answered the final summons, W.T. McKelvey, Bayard, and S.E. “Bud” Cross, Gering.
Major General William H. Simpson replaced General Truman as commander of the 35th division. The Gering guardsmen, a part of the 35th, were receiving furloughs following maneuvers from Camp Robinson, Arkansas.
O.H. Bartow of Gering was named grand chief patriarch of the state encampment, IOOF.
Married: Helen Reichert and William Doshier, Gering.
L.M. Evans, Louis Ringsby, Dr. Max Gentry and Dick Prohs were named to the Gering Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
70 Years Ago
Melvin “Mac” McKee, Gering fire chief, was named president of the Nebraska State Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
Major Harley Tanner and city councilmen voted to open the north-south alleys in Gering’s business section.
Died: Mrs. Mary Nerud, Minatare pioneer, and Fred Knaub, of Gering.
Building permits for 1951 totaled nearly one half million.
Memorial services for Howarth N. Olsen, Gering attorney, were held at the opening of the fall term of the district court.
60 Years Ago
Members of the Nebraska Council of the American Pioneer Trails Association elected John W. Henneberger, Scotts Bluff National Monument, president.
Rev. W.M. Halstead was appointed associate pastor of the Gering Methodist Church.
John Underdown of Sidney was installed as commander of District four, American Legion, by past commander, Bill Carroll, of Minatare, in Gering.
Several Gering volunteer firemen received instruction and tests to qualify for skin-diving by Jerry Miller, a Scottsbluff fireman.
The Trinity Methodist Church on Country Club Road in the Northfield addition held services in their own sanctuary for the first time.
Stuart Wiley Jr., and Bunny Prohs, GHS seniors, were honored for their high performance on the National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
Local market prices included $1.68 for No. 1 wheat; $1.83 for 12 percent protein wheat; $1.89 for 13 percent protein wheat and $1.95 for corn, new.
Pat Davies and Jere Knoles were crowned GHS homecoming queen and king. Their attendants were George Schlothauer, Suzanne Boley, Marilyn Churchwell and Howard Durst.
50 Years Ago
Rex. Hacker, a recent graduate of the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, is associated with Boley-Dennis Gering Memorial Chapel.
Don McCosh, owner of McCosh Drug in Gering was elected president-elect of the new Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce.
The Platte Valley Lakota Association was given approval by the city council to use the old Howard Grocery building, 805 N. St. in Gering, for a meeting hall.
The former Kilmer Dairy will open for business under new ownership at the Bluffs Dairy, according to Dwight Hull of Colorado Springs, who has leased the dairy from former owner, Tellford Ewing.
J.S. Hughbanks was Banner County’s conservation winner.
Fred Gebers was elected American Legion District 5 Commander and Mrs. Leo Eberhardt of Minatare was elected district auxiliary president.
Tom Palmer was appointed director of manufacturing of Lockwood Corporation.
Died: J. Bryan Bennett, 41, Denver, former Gering resident; Francisco Sanchez, 27, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Nettie Hichok, 81, Scottsbluff; Marlyce Rose Neu, 32, Gering; Rev. Horton Colbert, 67, California; Edwin Jensen, 93, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners received a letter instructing them to join Aging Office of Western Nebraska (AOWN) or have an AOWN funding cut.
The Gering City Council was in debate with town people about the possible location of a truck route that would bypass downtown Gering.
Downtown Improvement Phase II in Gering called for the strengthening of the retail core and getting rid of the “dead spots," as well as doing some landscaping.
Chuck Lawson, Lillis Grassmick, Jack Lewis, Nadine Seib and Charley Yount were all present for the new Oregon Trail Days building ground breaking. The $15,000 42 x 75 foot building was constructed by Morton Builders to store equipment.
For the first time in years a three-way split duck season went into effect, with the season being split into three different times.
Plans to consolidate Scottsbluff and Gering’s post offices were under consideration, but were greatly opposed by the community. The possibility of making Gering a branch of the Scottsbluff Post Office was under consideration as well.
Died: Dave Kraft Jr., 66, Scottsbluff; Janette Arringdale Bridwell, 27, of Fort Worth, Texas, former Scottsbluff resident; Ann Simon, 75, Loveland, Colo., former Scottsbluff resident.
30 Years Ago
Union Pacific proposed installing an automated horn system in Gering to reduce noise from train whistles.
The Gering Tree Board presented their annual report with plans to make improvements to Gardner Park in 1992.
Died: Ted Grassmick, 83, Scottsbluff; Jacob Henkel, 76, Gering; Iva M. Brown, 90, Scottsbluff; Ynes Ojeda, 102, Scottsbluff; E.J. Denman, 72, Scottsbluff; George Alvin Smith, 90, Scottsbluff; Melvin S.A. Hatch, 86, Scottsbluff; Walter Schaeffer, 63, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
The North Platte Valley Museum has recently accepted the Paul and Helen Henderson Oregon Trail Collection, the most complete and extensive collection ever assembled from that time period.
Andrei Vuia, exchange student from Tirocisoara, Romania, joined the Fred and Jeri Stoltenberg family for his senior year.
Wedding: Lindsey Heinrich and Neil Fries
Gering Girls Golf Team were 2001 Class B State Champions. The team consisted of Jessica Propp, Mandi Schlaepfer, Jessica Nemnich, Kayla Patterson and Maeghann McKay.
Army Pfc. Sarah E. Vargason graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C. She is the daughter of Pam Vargason of Morrill.
Died: Charlotte Ruff, 95, former Gering resident; Donald Hardt, 68, McGrew; Everett Sharples, 82, Yakima, Wash.; Neva Jones, 67, Mitchell.
10 Years Ago
Gering Council tabled new golf fees following debate about the Mulligans Bluff Restaurant.
The Bulldogs celebrated their fourth straight Volleyball Conference title.
Gering softball team wrapped up the season with a 13-14 record.
Died: Beverly Castellaw, 73, Scottsbluff; Merna Huber, 77, Scottsbluff; Janelle “Janie” Poor Bear, 39, Scottsbluff; Amelia “Millie” Rein, 93, Gering; Robert “Red” Warburton, 82, Gering.