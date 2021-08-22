Yesteryears - August 19, 2021

130 Years Ago
C.W. Ford made a business trip to Kimball.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Cassius E. Hastings, a son.
C.E. Wineteer was getting out a set of house logs for a new home.
The Courier was turning out a set of business stationery for the store of Enderly and Lift at Ashford.
120 Years Ago
Miss Elsie Merchant left for a visit in the Black Hills.
Judge E.S. DeLaMatter and family removed from Caldwell to Gering.
Sam Lawyer and Joe Pattison went into the livery business in the Stilts barn which they had purchased.
110 Years Ago
An even 10 veterans of the Civil War registered at the old soldiers reunion at Gering.
The Platte Valley Telephone company sold the line from Alliance to Sidney to the Bell people.
A new hardware store was established in Gering by T.S. Rubottom and J.W. Payton, coming here from Trenton.
100 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. John Girvin, a son.
Married: Merl D. Cross and Miss Nina Gilman; E. Millard Jull and Miss Addie Barbyshire.
Miss Agnes Lackey, former county superintendent, died.
The annual session of the Northwest Methodist conference was beginning at Gering.
90 Years Ago
Wholesale exodus of Gering people went to Jackson lake in Wyoming to work on the dam site clearing.
George Sowerwine, 88, last Civil War veteran of the valley, died.
A meteor nine inches in diameter was picked up by a Bridgeport youth who saw it fall.
80 Years Ago
Edward F. Cater, grand master, was the principal speaker as Scotts Bluff lodge No. 201, AF&AM celebrated its 50th birthday. Other dignitaries in attendance were Grand Master E.T. Kerr of Wyoming, W.R. Raecke, past grand master of Nebraska and Mrs. Muriel Smith, grand worthy matron, O.E.S.
Died: William A. Ingalls, 87, Gering.
Married: Mavis Dooley and Norman Weddle, Scottsbluff; Lorraine Montz and Jeff Williams, Gering.
70 Years Ago
Col. Don C. Rubottom, while commanding the third battalion, 31st Infantry, in Korea, was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action.
Died: former Mayor Roy Butler in Pruitt, Arkansas.
Building permits issued so far in 1951 to Geringites reached $416,158.
Lake Alice rural school’s new $35,000 gymnasium-auditorium was dedicated by Freeman B. Decker, state superintendent of public instruction.
60 Years Ago
Died: Dr. C.R. Watson, 76, of Mitchell, who was a prominent rancher and physician in the Panhandle area; Mrs. James E. (Pauline E.) Stewart, 43, postmaster at Milton.
P. Cooper Ellis, Scotts Bluff County Treasurer, received over 1,000 of an expected 4,000 individual requests in connection with the tax refunds from the North Platte weather control district fund.
50 Years Ago
Crop dusting pilot, Jeff Benger, 25, of Scottsbluff, escaped injuries when the engine on his $16,000 Pawnee spray plane failed at low altitude on the southwest edge of Gering while he was spraying a bean field for Clare Emery.
In an announcement President Nixon put a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents and $5,000 penalty for those who do not comply with the restriction.
A million dollar, 2,500 pound, nine-year-old Angus Bull, Canadian Colossal, said to be the most valuable sire in America, is due to arrive at Shalco Land and Cattle Co.
Larry R. Rice was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Denver by his brother, Capt. William M. Rice, USMC.
Scott Warner, Gering Bulldog 1970 Outstanding Lineman, was one of four western Nebraskans selected to play in the annual Shrine Bowl game.
Died: Edward G. Brownlee, 58, Torrington; Craig Brown, 18, Bridgeport, victim of drowning accident.
40 Years Ago
Dr. Frank P. Kosik’s contract as junior high media specialist was terminated in a unanimous decision by the Gering School Board.
The Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s office generated $62,086 in fees in the 1980-81 fiscal year which were deposited in the county general fund.
Gustav’s Stable Club Inc., and Nancy Platz Bidlack, claimed damages against the county totaling $50,000 for the club that was destroyed during a fire.
Died: Gertrude Dallas, 77, Scottsbluff; William Shaw, 86, Torrington, Wyoming; Grace Rose, 79, Henry; Mary Schoeneman, 71, Bayard; Betty Dietz, formerly of Gering.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced that $140,000 in improvements at the Lake Minatare State Recreation area will be completed.
30 Years Ago
In special session, the Gering City Council approved its 1991-92 budget of $11.7 million.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners asked Union Pacific officials to explain complaints of trains blocking roads between Mitchell and Lyman.
Died: Beatrice L. Holmes, 90, Scottsbluff; Albert Helzer, 90, Gering; Della Wright, 76, Scottsbluff; David Fisher, 34, Gering; Helen Camara, 69, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Northfield Elementary added a third kindergarten class days before the start of school due to a large influx of new students to the district.
The Western Nebraska Regional Airport was looking at renovation options due address capacity limitations.
Board members from the Cities of Gering and Scottsbluff, along with Scotts Bluff County, met in special session to discuss, and ultimately approve, a resolution to retain the current TCD corporation.
10 Years Ago
Around 400 Nebraska Vietnam War veterans met for their 27th annual reunion at the Gering Civic Center. They also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the U.S.’s combat involvement in the war in 1961.
Gering Public Schools district found an extra $200,000 for its budget from state aid by changing the way the tax levy is apportioned.