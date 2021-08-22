Yesteryears - August 19, 2021

Died: former Mayor Roy Butler in Pruitt, Arkansas.

Building permits issued so far in 1951 to Geringites reached $416,158.

Lake Alice rural school’s new $35,000 gymnasium-auditorium was dedicated by Freeman B. Decker, state superintendent of public instruction.

60 Years Ago

Died: Dr. C.R. Watson, 76, of Mitchell, who was a prominent rancher and physician in the Panhandle area; Mrs. James E. (Pauline E.) Stewart, 43, postmaster at Milton.

P. Cooper Ellis, Scotts Bluff County Treasurer, received over 1,000 of an expected 4,000 individual requests in connection with the tax refunds from the North Platte weather control district fund.

50 Years Ago

Crop dusting pilot, Jeff Benger, 25, of Scottsbluff, escaped injuries when the engine on his $16,000 Pawnee spray plane failed at low altitude on the southwest edge of Gering while he was spraying a bean field for Clare Emery.

In an announcement President Nixon put a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents and $5,000 penalty for those who do not comply with the restriction.