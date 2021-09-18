Yesteryears - Sept. 16, 2021

130 Years Ago
Married: A.P. Kittell and Miss Maud Johnson; James McKinley and Miss Fannie Ferguson.
John Ray of Caldwell raised 60bushels of corn to the acre.
Mrs. Nellie M. Richardson was admitted to the practice of law.
120 Years Ago
Married: Robert Lewis and Miss Rosa Yount.
Ice was sold in Gering at 40 cents a hundred.
Mr. and Mrs. Tom McComsey came over from LaGrange, WY for the fair.
Capt. John P. Finley was visited by two daughters from Iowa.
110 Year Ago
J.E. Keebaugh was embarking in the drug business in Mitchell.
Jacob Gompert of Mitchell had both legs cut off by a mowing machine.
Amon Downar and Ned Gardner left to attend the state university of Lincoln.
100 Years Ago
Married: Wm. D. Linden and Miss Bessie M. Culder.
Isaac S. Barger, Civil war veteran, aged 72, died.
The Nycum Cash Store was opened for business in Gering.
D.A. Youtsy closed his second period as minister of the Christian Church, going to the Pacific Coast.
90 Years Ago
George W. Adams was elected president of the local chamber of commerce.
City Council decided to change the east and west lettered street names to words commencing with the same letter. (A sentiment developed for using the names of states, but so far was never made official.) Another suggestion was to use pioneer residents’ names.
The sugar company announced voluntarily that it would collect dues from its growers for the Beet Growers Association.
80 Years Ago
Mrs. Galen Jordan and daughter, former Gering residents, were killed in a car accident in Salinas, California.
Died: Mrs. Mabel Adams and Mrs. George Lewis, both of Gering.
J.M. Brownell announced that he would enter the auctioneering field in Gering.
A contract was let for drilling for oil on the Dorsch site southeast of Gering.
Married: Grace Johnson and William sellers, Gering; Helen Sauer and Godfrey Gross, Scottsbluff; Eva Dunn and Reuben Rembolt, San Jose, California.
70 Years Ago
Gering Methodist announced plans for a $200,000 church building.
Manual Aqualla, who farmed the Bill Weber place east of Gering, was arrested for having some $1,500 worth of processed marijuana in his possession. He was informed it was not to be a new crop for the area.
Died: James Edgar, Gering; W.J. Stafford, prominent Scottsbluff banker, and Emerson Cair, Gering
Big chiefs Harley Tanner, Terry Carpenter and Albert Hauke of Gering, Terrytown and Scottsbluff respectively, met in a neutral wigwam to make plans for opening the new two-lane highway between the twin cities.
60 Years Ago
Pete Johnson and Howard Durst were co-captains for the Bulldogs during their game with Alliance.
The Gering Jaycees purchased a $1,500 score clock for Gering’s Memorial Stadium.
Mr. and Mrs. Mile Brush purchased the Gering Western Auto Store from Mr. and Mrs. Harry Schank.
Newly elected officers for the Golden Age Club were Merton Thompson, president; William Seivers, vice president; George Wells, secretary and Mrs. George Wells, treasurer.
50 Years Ago
Plans for Northfield Villa, Inc., a retirement center, were introduced at the Gering Chamber of Commerce meeting by Rev. Floyd Sauer of Scottsbluff.
M.E. “Gene” McDonald, treasurer and chief financial officer of the Lockwood Corporation, announced his resignation.
Members of the Gering board of education were told the total assessed valuation in the school district, including their recent revaluation has jumped to $17,679,630 from 1970-71 valuation figure of $15,598,535 for just a little over a $2 million increase.
The issue of the Courier contained the annual “Courier Football edition produced this year by offset printing equipment.” This is an experimental first for the Courier.
Einfalt Demolition of Scottsbluff was given the contract to demolish the old Scottsbluff college building by the Scottsbluff school board.
Gering Jaycee Ems are spearheading a drive to stop garbage and trash burning within the city limits of Gering.
The North Platte Valley Historical Association kicked off a drive to raise $180,000 to construct and operate a new museum, scheduled to be built in Gering’s Oregon Trail Park.
Steve Heil, a former grid standout at Gering High School, is expected to see action as a rover back with the Air force Academy Falcon defensive unit.
Died: Alfred Johnson, Richfield, Wash., former area resident; Norval L. Barkell, 51, Gering; Willard Whitney, 64, Minatare; Mrs. Alta Bush, Julesburg, Colo.; Wright J. Hamilton, 91, Mitchell; Katherine Dorn, 70, Gering.
40 Years Ago
A downtown Gering revitalization project was discussed to help increase business and growth potential.
Susan Waite, 18, of Melbourne, Australia, was an American Field Serive (AFS) exchange student the Gering. She stayed with the Norman Vogel family.
The Nebraska State Game and Wildlife Commission stated that because of the DDT poisoning of 125,000 acres of wheat land in Montana and the death of numerous ducks and geese, waterfowl season may not be held this year.
The Jim Loose family of Gering hosted AFS exchange student Roma Scharenguivel from Chimnor, England, for the year.
John Metcalf of Aurora, Colo., former Scottsbluff resident, returned to participate in the Oregon Trail races, winning the trophy dash and main event.
The Minatare High School class of 1971 held their 10th reunion.
Died: Dave Heilbrun, 68, Gering; Lydia Neuharth, 74, Scottsbluff; E. Leslie Hubbard, 89, Blair, former area resident; Larry E. “Suds” Pfeifer, 33, Scottsbluff; Lloyd Shuey, 62, Scottsbluff.
30 Year Ago
At their Celebrate Gering ’91 banquet, Gering New Horizons presented community service awards to JoAnn Smith, Steve Taylor, Irvin Rushall, Don Gable Jr., Maurie Deines and Nadine Sieb.
The Village of McGrew approved a lawsuit against the owner of the McGrew School for non-payment of sewer bills.
Governor Ben Nelson appointed John McClellan, Jr. of Gering to a six-year term on the Nebraska State Highway Commission.
Died: Donald M. Applegate, 71, Minatare; Lucylle E. McElroy, 89, Scottsbluff; John A. Bucy, 81, Gering; Merl L. Staman, 67, Scottsbluff; Harlan M. Blome, 67, Gering; Millie E. Ehrlich, 86, Scottsbluff; Dorothy Nuss, 73, Gering; Bernice Triplett, 81, Scottsbluff; Hazel M. Gantz, 95, Gering.
20 Years Ago
Pam O’Neal is now officially a member of the Gering School Board.
“No matter what nationality we are, we are all Americans and we need to stick together,” said Rudy Hernandez at Saturday night’s Candlelight vigil in Oregon Trail Park.
Attack brings security changes to our local airport.
Amidst a nation in crisis the spirit of patriotism was felt strongly at Lincoln Elementary in Gering.
Patsy Sexton of Scottsbluff, has been named 2001 Young Careerist by the Panhandle Business and Professional Women’s organization.
Died: LeRoy Charles Reynolds, 73, Gering; Mollie S. Hacker, 81, Deshler, NE; Samuel E. Painter, 65, Gering.
10 Years Ago
This weekend’s Harvest Festival at the Farm and Ranch Museum will mark its 15th Annual Gathering.
Bonnie Long was chosen Resident of the Month for September at the Mitchell Care Center.
Diane deGroat, New York Times bestselling children’s author and illustrator of over 130 books will be visiting the Scottsbluff/Gering area in October.
Died: Chad Brill, 39, Scottsbluff; Kim Marie Hemphill, 51, Scottsbluff; Elaine MaryAnn Otte, 91, Illinois; Frances Ozuna, 87, Scottsbluff; Reuben Ruhl, 88, Scottsbluff; Leonard Smalley, 91, Scottsbluff; Rick Weimer, 48, Scottsbluff.