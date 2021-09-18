Yesteryears - Sept. 16, 2021

Plans for Northfield Villa, Inc., a retirement center, were introduced at the Gering Chamber of Commerce meeting by Rev. Floyd Sauer of Scottsbluff.

M.E. “Gene” McDonald, treasurer and chief financial officer of the Lockwood Corporation, announced his resignation.

Members of the Gering board of education were told the total assessed valuation in the school district, including their recent revaluation has jumped to $17,679,630 from 1970-71 valuation figure of $15,598,535 for just a little over a $2 million increase.

The issue of the Courier contained the annual “Courier Football edition produced this year by offset printing equipment.” This is an experimental first for the Courier.

Einfalt Demolition of Scottsbluff was given the contract to demolish the old Scottsbluff college building by the Scottsbluff school board.

Gering Jaycee Ems are spearheading a drive to stop garbage and trash burning within the city limits of Gering.

The North Platte Valley Historical Association kicked off a drive to raise $180,000 to construct and operate a new museum, scheduled to be built in Gering’s Oregon Trail Park.