Yesteryears - Sept. 17 2020

130 Years Ago
Married: Grant L. Shumway and Miss Gertie W. Ashford.
A post office was established in lower Castle Rock precinct at Willford with Mrs. Emma T. King as postmistress.
Grand Island was pulling off a sugar palace show, based on the new sugar industry, the outer surface of the structure being covered with beets.
120 Years Ago
Miss Laura Mann was establishing a millinery store in Gering.
H.G. Stewart was nominated by the populist party for congress. Theodore Roosevelt was making a campaign trip through Nebraska, and many folks went to Alliance to see and hear him.
110 Years Ago
Married: Dr. A.B. Gifford and Miss Helen Huntington.
Scottsbluff, Gering and Minatare each furnished a band for the county fair at Gering.
W.A. Lewis was killed by a fall from the third floor of the new sugar factory building in Scottsbluff.
100 Years Ago
The Gering sugar factory ball team cleaned up both Denver and Windsor at the tournament played in Elitch Gardens at Denver, but lost one game to Eaton.
The published notice of application to extend the Union Pacific carried some illuminating information, by saying it was the purpose to extend to a connection with the main line at or near Medicine Bow.
Marriages: Edwin E. Mowry and Miss Pansy Trefen; John R. Jirdon and Miss Gladys Remember; Ralph Frailey and Miss Bernice Foster; Mark K. Leonard and Miss Helen Miller; Merle Peck and Miss Bessie Beebe; Cecil R. Stoddard and Miss Helma Bartes.
90 Years Ago
Married: Bob Barton and Marjorie Inman; Lieut. Ralph Woods and Grace Marie Johnson; Donald Abraham and Ruth Patchen.
Lola Evertson, 17, of Kimball, was judged the state’s healthiest girl at the state fair.
County board announced decision to grade a good road through Robidoux Pass.
Scottsbluff High School band took top honors at the state fair.
80 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Clara Shumway Luft, 1886 pioneer; Mrs. Katie Yergert and Charles Mang, both of Gering.
Married: Mary Lou Adams and Edward Reiher; Maynard C. Morgan and Willa Puddy; Luetta Coxon and Robert Elliott; Freida Enrich and Elmer Slafter.
Coach Copeland had 37 potential Bulldogs out for football.
70 Years Ago
Enrollment of the Gering schools was 1,075.
Kenneth Keller, manager of Keller & Sons, the new Gering plastic plant, spoke to the Gering chamber on new industries.
Died: Joseph Oberlander, Robidoux resident.
Married: Miss Marie Titchener and Thomas W. Clarke in Omaha; Miss Esther Eisenach and John Eberle, Scottsbluff.
60 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Cathcart purchased the Gering hotel.
Ralph G. Brooks, 29th governor of Nebraska, died in Lincoln. Lt. Gov. Dwight W. Burney assumed command.
Gering won the AA ranking from the state department of education for the seventh year.
The Gering Bulldogs won over Alliance, lost to McCook.
50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Reitz and Mr. and Mrs. Edward Reitz of Route 1, Gering, and Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Groskopf of Route 1, Scottsbluff, received special recognition as 1970 Honor Farm Families for outstanding conservation practices at the 30th annual conference of Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation District, held in Grand Island.
The Fullen Construction Co. was the apparent low bidder on the IOOF Dome Rock Manor.
Three Gering Boy Scouts, Brad Sorensen, Tim Shafer and Bob Moore, received the Ad Altare Dei (God and Country) award.
Shalco shows bull calf champion at state fair in Lincoln.
Died: Anna Pearl Foster, 79, Bridgeport; Nettie B. McCracken, Bayard; William Jackson, 83, Morrill; Dr. Orville Reed, 78, Torrington.
40 Years Ago
American Field Service exchange student Peter Trawnicek, from Vienna, will be living with the Jack Miller family for the year.
Gering School System celebrated Education Awareness Week with special programs planned in each school.
A six-month money market rate was 11.375% at Pioneer Savings Company in Gering.
Died: Janet Odell, 33, former Scottsbluff resident; Aileen Elliott, 61, Bayard; Katherine Kautz, 66, Scottsbluff; Eulalia Reed, 85. Lyman; Richard Hoff, 20, Lyman; Anna Funk, 89, Scottsbluff; Leonel Phillips, 66, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
A referendum to put keno lottery on the November ballot was ruled invalid by the Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s office.
Union Pacific Railroad conducted decibel level tests on its train horns at three Gering locations.
Died: Warren McGaughey, 66, former Scottsbluff resident; Lois E. Beerup, former Scottsbluff resident; Matthew James Jenkins, 2 months, Scottsbluff; Helen G. Nagel, 82, Gering; Don Ikeya, 54, former Scottsbluff resident; William Black Bear, 64, former Scottsbluff resident; Jeanette Mae Erwin, 47, Mitchell; Grace Warden, 88, former Gering resident.
20 Years Ago
Students at Gering High School and Gering Junior High gathered at their schools’ flag poles for the See You at the Pole prayer event.
Business leaders met at the Civic Center to brainstorm ideas to promote the growth of a variety of industries in the region.
A task force met to discuss the growing exodus of Nebraska teachers over salary levels.
Logan Campbell led the offense with 224 yards rushing as the Bulldogs posted their first win of the season, a 28-12 victory over Wheatland.
10 Years Ago
The Wildcat Hills Nature Center hosted a bird banding program for the fourth consecutive year. Students from Gering schools were able to watch the process and see what information was recorded.
Despite temperatures in the mid-40s and occasional drizzle, attendance was good for the Farm and Ranch Museum’s Harvest Festival.
Shortstop Kayla Romey initiated a game-ending double play to help Gering down Scottsbluff 7-6 on senior night and end the Bulldog home softball schedule with a 5-0 record.
