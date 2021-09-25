Yesteryears - September 23, 2021

The valley chambers voted to assist in beet acreage.

The city manager form of government was the burning issue.

60 Years Ago

Dan Ramsey, Scottsbluff businessman, was appointed to the Nebraska Highway Commission.

Albert Bartow, assistant chief of the Gering volunteer fire department, received an award as one of the top 10 winners in firemanship from Ak-Sar-Ben.

Mrs. Carrie Pattison and Mrs. Bess Hampton, charter members of the Gering Cedar Valley Woman’s Club, were honored guests at the club’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Congressman Dave Martin reported that construction on the Gering Valley Conservancy District watershed project wouldn’t get started until the next session of congress, but was approved by the Bureau of the Budget.

Modernizing the city ordinances and creating a zoning code for Gering was the main topic of the city council.

50 Years Ago

Organization with the objective of purchasing the Great Western Sugar Company was announced in Denver by a new sugarbeet growers cooperative with representation in all seven states where the firm contracts with growers.