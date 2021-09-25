Yesteryears - September 23, 2021

130 Years Ago
A.J. Dooley moved from Ashland to Gering.
Phil and Harry Stilts purchased the George Petty Livery.
Rev. L.S. Dorman was appointed to the Kiowa and Harrisburg Church.
Watermelons on the editorial table: Mrs. Sowerwine, 44 lbs, Mr. John Emery, 41 lbs.
120 Years Ago
Married: Dr. E.M. Lee and Miss Bessie Sandford.
R.D. Pickrell was appointed as postmaster at McGrew.
A brother of Lincoln Beachery made flights at the county fair at Gering, but landed in Cooper cornfield without getting 20feet off the ground.
100 Years Ago
Married: Floyd C. Pfeifer and Miss Clara Case; Robert L. Demorest and Miss Myrtle McSween.
Regular train service went into effect on the Union Pacific as far as Lyman.
The county fair encountered bad weather the first two days but made up for to it the last day with 12,000 present.
The Magee clothing store at Scottsbluff was burglarized by two young men who were caught with the goods the following day and sent to the reformatory.
The northwest Nebraska N.E. conference scheduled to meet at Gering.
90 Years Ago
Died: R.H. Hester, 53, McGrew.
Rev. L.V. Slocumb sent back to Gering for another year as Methodist pastor.
The Chester Brown Bean elevator was opened for business in Gering with R.H. Hurst as its manager.
Gering valley exhibit took second place at the county fair.
80 Years Ago
Died: “Grandma” Crabill, oldest lady in the valley, over 100, at the home of her son, G.M. Crabill, Melbeta; Mrs. Elizabeth Tourtelot, Scottsbluff.
Eldon Burkey’s punt was blocked and Minatare scored to beat Gering 7 to 0.
Gering guardsmen were on maneuvers in Louisiana.
Rev. Harold Sandall was returned as Methodist minister in Gering.
Clayton DeMott was elected vice president of the state Christian Endeavor Association.
70 Years Ago
Three were 74 candidates initiated at the fall ceremonial of the Panhandle Shrine Club.
Died: Mrs. Kate Lewis, Gering; E.Ross Tart, Gering.
The valley chambers voted to assist in beet acreage.
The city manager form of government was the burning issue.
60 Years Ago
Dan Ramsey, Scottsbluff businessman, was appointed to the Nebraska Highway Commission.
Albert Bartow, assistant chief of the Gering volunteer fire department, received an award as one of the top 10 winners in firemanship from Ak-Sar-Ben.
Mrs. Carrie Pattison and Mrs. Bess Hampton, charter members of the Gering Cedar Valley Woman’s Club, were honored guests at the club’s 40th anniversary celebration.
Congressman Dave Martin reported that construction on the Gering Valley Conservancy District watershed project wouldn’t get started until the next session of congress, but was approved by the Bureau of the Budget.
Modernizing the city ordinances and creating a zoning code for Gering was the main topic of the city council.
50 Years Ago
Organization with the objective of purchasing the Great Western Sugar Company was announced in Denver by a new sugarbeet growers cooperative with representation in all seven states where the firm contracts with growers.
An opinion poll conducted by the new Courier Staff member Mrs. Nancy Bitney gave the proposed Gering and Scottsbluff Chamber of Commerce merger proposal a favorable nod.
The Gering High School band under the direction of Gary Schmucker, honored Oregon Trail Days on their Golden Anniversary year at half time ceremonies of the Gering-Sidney football game.
New officers for American War Dads auxiliary were: Mrs. Josephine Daton, president; Mrs. Erwin House, vice president; Mrs. Rosey Arends, secretary and Mrs. Emily King, treasurer. War Dad officers were: Henry Mowry, president; Carl J. Mowry, vice president; W.C. Colson, treasurer and Paul Coover, secretary.
Cedar Valley Women’s Club celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Died: Edna Stallings, 65, Gering; Maurice B. Erickson, 64, California, former Mitchell resident; Lowell Van Noy, 55, Scottsbluff; Theodore J. Gable, 70, Scottsbluff; Jennifer Sue Hort, six-week-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hort; Helen Camerzell, 76, Scottsbluff; Pete Schledewitz Sr., 64, Gering.
40 Years Ago
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners set the speed limit of the new 21st Avenue at a tentative 45 mph.
The Gering school board set tuition for out of district students at $1,401 for elementary students and $2,000 for secondary school students.
Jorge Suau, an Argentinean AFS exchange student spent the year with the Dr. Robert Barnwell family in Gering.
Bobbi Thompson, a Spanish teacher at Gering High School, was appointed a representative for Hispanic World tours (HWT).
The Scotts Bluff County Swim for Heart, sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Swimming and Diving Department, raised nearly $1,000 for the Heart Association.
A six-year-old Blue Himalayan cat, owned by Amy Phelps, won the “Fascinating Live Cat Show” at the West Nebraska Arts Center.
Enrollment in the Gering public school system was 2,346 for the 1981-82 school year.
Died: LaVere Hodges, 66, Gering; Joe Corrales Sr., 91, Scottsbluff; Renee Edith Brening, 47, Gering; Anna M. Groskopf, 89, Scottsbluff; Alex Weisgerber, 64, Gering; Henry Hilzer Jr., of Sunnyside, Wash., former Scottsbluff resident.
30 Years Ago
Members of the Gering City Council debated whether to forgive $40,000 in special assessments on six lots in the Pappas Addition so they could be sold for a proposed $1 million elderly apartment complex.
A $158,000 collection of animal mounts was donated to the Wyo-Braska Museum of Natural History in Gering.
Died: Theodor Lambert, 83, Gering; Elton Henry Schmitt, 87, Scottsbluff, Edna Severson, 98, Gering; June M. Wayman, 79, Scottsbluff; Edith Helzer, 85, Scottsbluff; Edna C. Nerud, 88, Gering; Gladys Sadler, 92, Gering.
20 Years Ago
City and county leaders pledged mutual cooperation on projects that would benefit the entire community.
Patrons of the Gering Library will be greeted by new carpet and a fresh coat of paint when they return this week.
The Gering and Scottsbluff offices of the Nebraska Health and Human Services System will move to their new location, the former U.S. Bank in Gering.
Bob and Eleanor Preston celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Died: Mabel Taylor, 96, Gering; Wanda Estelle Harrison, 91, Lincoln, former Gering resident; Leone Gail Petersen, 84, Gering.
10 Years Ago
Gering residents will see a dime increase on their tax bill as the bond issue to pay for the new Lincoln Elementary building is implemented.
Gering senior Ryan Bustinza ran to a first-place finish at the Panhandle Cross Country Classic.
Died: Edward Keller, 88, Bayard; Doris Spath, 68,Gering.