Yesteryears - September 9, 2021

The Gering School board hired Vern Hilyard as the new high school assistant principal.

Died: Timothy D. Taylor, 19, former Gering resident; Ida Mae Gross, 63, Gering, Ruth Pumphrey, 90, Scottsbluff; Helen M. Hubbard, 85, Gering; Leroy H. Lance, 74, Scottsbluff; Emery V. Mazanec, 80, Gering; Bill Rajewich, 50, Gering.

20 Years Ago

Rodney Schanaman made his annual trip to Washington D.C. to lobby Congress on behalf of the Nebraska Sugarbeet Association.

Dr. Daryl Wills of Wills Chiropractic Clinic in Gering, and his wife, Bobbi, have become the “first couple” of the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), the nation’s largest professional association for doctors of Chiropractic.

Died: Russell W. Post, 87, Gering.

10 Years Ago

Despite the proposed changes the Gering post office as well as many other rural and municipal post offices, the U.S. Postal Service is now seeking help from Congress.

Boy Scouts from Troop 3 and from Troop 5 went to Mount Rushmore for a flag lowering ceremony. The flag was being retired.