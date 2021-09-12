Yesteryears - September 9, 2021

130 Year Ago
Rev. A.A. Fries, Baptist minister located in Gering.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Scheumacher, a daughter.
James McKinley was building a new residence.
Names on the Republican county ticket: J. H. Vickery, county clerk; Charles R. Raymond, sheriff; Ed W. Sayer, treasurer; E.P. Cromer, Superintendent; E.S. DeLaMatter, county judge; George W. Fairfield, surveyor, L.O. Tisdel, coroner.
120 Years Ago
Mrs. J.G. Neighbors went to the hospital in Omaha.
The school enrollment in Gering was 181 for the first week.
The attempted assassination of President McKinley was bulletined.
O.O. McHenry and family removed from Caldwell to Gering.
110 Years Ago
Married: Raymond Neeley and Miss Nan Gabriel; Perry Whitehead and Mrs. Maude Snelson.
The Courier announced itself as opposing the election of Judge Hamer, Republican candidate for the supreme judge.
100 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Doss Kingrey, twin sons.
The Gering Hotel was sold by J.H. Ferguson to L.E. Chiatovich of Denver.
The body of Archie Irons, overseas victim, was brought home from France for burial in Scottsbluff.
King Riley of Oshkosh won the Pikes Peak auto classic, making the climb in just under 20 minutes.
Ministers assigned to valley Methodists: F.O. Winslow, Gering; E.C. Fintel, Scottsbluff; E.M. Kendall, Bayard; John H. Bishop, Melbeta; G.C. Robertson, Mitchell; O.E. Brown, Minatare; F.R. Williams, Morrill and W.C. Brimingham, Henry.
90 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Carl Buehler, 43, Gering valley; Mrs. A.K. Callaham, 77, Bushnell.
Married: Sam Barton Jr., and Marie Gilbert; Merle Vilmur and Mrs. Marie Drake.
Mitchell planning to secure free mail delivery.
Teacher eloping from Iowa with a married man fell down stairs at a Scottsbluff rooming house and was killed.
80 Years Ago
Daughters born to the Pitchford Scarlett, Ray Twibell and Virgil Pattison homes, Gering.
Mr. and Mrs. Neil Allison moved from Mitchell Valley to Gering where he became associated with Masek’s.
Married: Wallace Greathouse and Marjorie Loughman, to live in Banner County.
Gering valley tramps were entertained at a banquet to acknowledge their annexation of the efficiency pennant for 1940-41 campaign.
70 Years Ago
Hans J. Holtorf was elected Legion Commander for the fourth district.
Over 75 Masons were initiated into the shrine at a special meeting in Scottsbluff.
Died: Mrs. Emma Donwon, Gering.
A popular song group was the Legionettes, a Gering group comprised of Mrs. John O’Brannon, Mrs. Orville Prohs, Mrs. Bill Lyman, Mrs. Barbara Redfern, Mrs. Dayle Williams, and Mrs. C.O. Lyda, the sponsor.
Married: Larry Walrath and Marcia Jones; Dorothy Schlosser and Richard Dowell.
60 Years Ago
Freddie Stricker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Stricker of rural Gering, took the champion Angus Heifer and reserve champion all breed heifer awards at the county fair.
The seventh race, the Gering Purse, held at the Mitchell fairgrounds, was won by Woodvale, who was presented with the traditional blanket by Gering Mayer Earl Holcomb and Bill McGriff, city attorney.
Jere Knoles was captain of Gering’s first game of the football season with the Chadron Cardinals.
Wilbur Dutton of Gering was elected chairman of the Scotts Bluff County ASC and George Bott Sr. of Gering was elected vice chairman.
The coldest Sept. 5 since 1898 was recorded at 34 degrees.
Harold Johnston was appointed superintendent of Melbeta schools.
The Gering city council voted to sell a half block of property located across the street south of the county court house.
50 Years Ago
Minatare observed Dean Randall Day, who celebrates his 100th birthday.
Allen Arringdale of Scottsbluff, was appointed permanent executive director of the Nebraska Panhandle Community Action Agency.
Gering and Scottsbluff Chamber of Commerce presidents, Max Coppom and Ernie Taylor, announced their board of directors approval to merge the Gering and Scottsbluff chambers.
A fire destroyed a large storage building use by S&V Lumber Company of Minatare causing an estimated $70,000 damage.
Seniors Don Swambom and John Shafer co-captained the first game of their last high school football season.
Died: Mrs. Dara Bradsby, 78, California; Roy Foster, 27, Gering; Mollie Merbel, 83, Scottsbluff; Gladys Kaufman, 60, Mitchell; William Ledingham, 70, Lyman; Sidney Gering, Oregon; Henry Rein Sr., 89, Scottsbluff; Herman E. Bruntz, 29, Grand Island.
40 Years Ago
The United Clean Communities commission set up an eight goal program to help clean up and beautify the area.
The Scottsbluff-Gering United Way Agency began their fund drive for 1982 with an $8,000 contribution from the profits of the West Nebraska All-Star Football game.
The Gering School Board was debating whether or not to repair the running track west of the high school.
KNEB-FM 94 increased the transmitting power of the station to 100,000 watts.
Died: Lee Cashler, 97, one of Nebraska’s oldest pioneers, Melbeta; Harry H. Brecht, former Scottsbluff resident, Glendo, WY; Martha Herdt, 68, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
The Nebraska Department of Revenue announced that, beginning in 1992, all tangible personal property, except household goods, would be taxed.
Edna Hamburger of Gering celebrated her 100th birthday at home and received a certificate from the Nebraska Century Club.
The Gering School board hired Vern Hilyard as the new high school assistant principal.
Died: Timothy D. Taylor, 19, former Gering resident; Ida Mae Gross, 63, Gering, Ruth Pumphrey, 90, Scottsbluff; Helen M. Hubbard, 85, Gering; Leroy H. Lance, 74, Scottsbluff; Emery V. Mazanec, 80, Gering; Bill Rajewich, 50, Gering.
20 Years Ago
Rodney Schanaman made his annual trip to Washington D.C. to lobby Congress on behalf of the Nebraska Sugarbeet Association.
Dr. Daryl Wills of Wills Chiropractic Clinic in Gering, and his wife, Bobbi, have become the “first couple” of the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), the nation’s largest professional association for doctors of Chiropractic.
Died: Russell W. Post, 87, Gering.
10 Years Ago
Despite the proposed changes the Gering post office as well as many other rural and municipal post offices, the U.S. Postal Service is now seeking help from Congress.
Boy Scouts from Troop 3 and from Troop 5 went to Mount Rushmore for a flag lowering ceremony. The flag was being retired.
Jennifer Barge delivered a pitch at the Gering/Chadron softball game, bringing in a winning score of 4-2.