Yesteryears April 1 2021

130 Years Ago
Died: Asaph W. Morse, aged 52; Mrs. Phillip E. Knapp, aged 28.
Robert M. Hanks, William L. Huntington and Emmett R. Spencer advertised for final proof.
Two tickets in the field for village trustees. Republicans: James Westervelt, Ed W. Sayre, George N. Petty, Phil Hull. Democrats: W.H. Walker, Fred Enderly, Peter McFarlane, Jay Read and William Schiffbauer.
120 Years Ago
License and anti-license tickets in field for Gering electors.
Millard Cluck became cashier of the Irrigators Bank of Scottsbluff.
Fred F. Everett of Weeping Water, arrived here to locate near Scottsbluff.
H.M. Springer lost about 100 head of horses by storm. Many cattle lost in the valley.
100 Years Ago
W.R. Woolfenden, pioneer Gering merchant, died.
Lon L. Guy, in prison for cattle stealing, was paroled.
I.F. Lyman, former publisher of Minatare Free Press, died in Lincoln.
Dragline operations on construction of the Gering and Fort Laramie canal in full swing.
90 Years Ago
Locked horns on beet growing contract was delaying things.
The H.K. Prickett golden wedding anniversary was observed with more than 60 family members in attendance.
Motor vehicle registrations established Scotts Bluff County in third place in the state.
Elmer Weitzel, 16, crushed to death at Pelton beet dump southwest of Mitchell.
70 Years Ago
Gering Chamber of Commerce hosted Nebraska legislative personnel at a meeting of the associated chambers of commerce. The group was airlifted from Lincoln and nearly 400 people were in attendance.
Died: E.C. “Dad” Christy, 93, one of Gering’s oldest citizens and Claud Yates, Gering pioneer.
City election opponents for the city treasurer spot were C.R. Barton and Robert A. Mitchell; fourth war council position, J.B. Olsen and Harold Cathcart.
60 Years Ago
Charles D. Rourke was appointed the vice president of the Bank of Gering.
Doranna Roth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Roth, was named Girl Stater.
Joyce Lorraine Willey and Mrs. Esther Bort died in a head-on collision of two cars two and one half miles east of Gering on Highway 92.
Junior Jerry Webb was named to the Associated Press All State basketball team.
The Irving Shapiro famliy received their citizenship.
Died: Mrs. Flavel L. Wright, 87, Colorado, one of the earliest settlers of Scotts Bluff County.
The Gering Chamber of Commerce was given a 4-H commendation.
50 Years Ago
Chairman Harry Hokamp called an Oregon Trail Days committee meeting in the club room.
Kathy Masek, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Masek of Gering, won the annual Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee. She won the contest in the sixth grade last year.
Becky Van Pelt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Van Pelt was the winner in the Banner County Spelling contest.
Two Harrisburg youths, Dixie Dick and Joe Shipman, were elected to offices on the student senate at Chadron State College.
Died: Mrs. George Gross, Longmont, Colorado, former Minatare resident; Early W. Smith, 71, Gering; Lawrence M. Loske, 63, Scottsbluff; Helen Magsamen, 41, Scottsbluff; Shirley Thomas Kahle, 41, Crete, former Gering resident; Joel David Funk, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Funk of Scottsbluff; Joe L. Boley, 84, Gering.
40 Years Ago
President Ronald Reagan, Press Secretary James Brady, a Secret Serviceman, and a District of Columbia policeman were shot during an assassination attempt. All are expected to recover from their wounds.
Prohs Furniture Galleries celebrated their 67th anniversary.
Died: Harriett Darnall, 64, Minatare; Albin Schuman, 80, Scottsbluff; Bill Russell, 48, Mitchell; Jason Johnson, 4, Scottsbluff; Mary Sauer, 65, Bayard.
30 Years Ago
Inter City Lumber announced it would close after 44 years of operation.
Western Sugar announced it would build a new $36 million desugarization plant.
Died: Ferne Emily Bramwell, 79, Scottsbluff; Ronald Dean Johnson, 59, Scottsbluff; Lyle C. Simpson, 85, Mitchell.
20 Years Ago
Girls and boys soccer were being considered by the Gering School Board of Education to add to the list of offered sports.
Geil Elementary and Gering Junior High students prepare to compete in the Destination Imagination state competition.
Gering’s Joshua Masek completed a 31 day Alaska Backpacking course with the National Outdoor Leadership School.
10 Years Ago