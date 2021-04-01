Yesteryears April 1 2021

Locked horns on beet growing contract was delaying things.

The H.K. Prickett golden wedding anniversary was observed with more than 60 family members in attendance.

Motor vehicle registrations established Scotts Bluff County in third place in the state.

Elmer Weitzel, 16, crushed to death at Pelton beet dump southwest of Mitchell.

70 Years Ago

Gering Chamber of Commerce hosted Nebraska legislative personnel at a meeting of the associated chambers of commerce. The group was airlifted from Lincoln and nearly 400 people were in attendance.

Died: E.C. “Dad” Christy, 93, one of Gering’s oldest citizens and Claud Yates, Gering pioneer.

City election opponents for the city treasurer spot were C.R. Barton and Robert A. Mitchell; fourth war council position, J.B. Olsen and Harold Cathcart.

60 Years Ago

Charles D. Rourke was appointed the vice president of the Bank of Gering.

Doranna Roth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Roth, was named Girl Stater.