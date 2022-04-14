Yesteryears — April 14, 2022

130 Years Ago

E.T. Westervelt took a contract to break 40 acres of sod on the north side.

Teams were hauling lumber from Pine Ridge for the Chimney Rock canal headgate.

Precinct accessors of the county were J.H. Moon, Gering; C.M. Woodard, Rose; W.P. Young, Roubadeau; Chas. L. Miller, Mitchell; Chris Kronberg, Winter Creek; C.W. Foster, Castle Rock; George Allen, Highland; E.A. Currie, Kiowa.

110 Years Ago

Married: George H. Young and Miss Myrtle Hackenberry.

Fred Alexander and Harry Wisner were candidates for mayor of Scottsbluff.

Frank Fisher, C.C. Hampton and L.P. Hendrickson were among those starting new Gering residences.

90 Years Ago

Harold Gentry was appointed county surveyor, succeeding A.B. McCoskey, deceased.

Died: Mrs. Anna Mackrill, 77; M.L. Kent, 73, was a pioneer resident of the valley having homesteaded here in 1888.

Mrs. Carrie Combs, 51, died at her home south of Gering.

80 Years Ago

Sugar rationing started at 12 ounces per person per week.

70 Years Ago

The City Council at a special session purchased a 2,000 capacity grandstand to be erected in Oregon Trail Park.

The Gering Merchants’ basketball team entered the AAU tournament in Denver. Gering players were Paul Klingman, Bob Cook, Don Uhrich and West Carter.

60 Years Ago

The Gering City Council awarded the Midwest Farm Service the contract for a new water well.

Gering’s first golf team traveled to Sidney for a tournament. Members were: Bob Carmody, Bing Wiley, Mike Johannes, Duane Johnston and Eddie Herdt.

50 Years Ago

The Magnolia Homes plant in the Gering Industrial site is slated for completion around May 1, 1972.

Died: Mrs. Lee Randall, West Virginia; Kathy Cunningham, 15, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Gordon Orr, former Minatare resident; Edna Rutter, 82, former Mitchell resident; Henry J. Grassmick, Scottsbluff; Lloyd T. Jensen, former Scottsbluff resident; Harry P. Vermillion, 81, Oklahoma.

40 Years Ago

Clouse Construction Co., of Scottsbluff, was named general contractor by the Gering School Board for additions to the high school and Northfield Elementary School.

Died: LeRoy Armstrong Sr., 87, Sun City, Arizona, former Scottsbluff resident; Maggie Doughty, 79, Scottsbluff; Richard L. Jones, 53, Scottsbluff.

30 Years Ago

Cities and villages that used the Scottsbluff landfill scheduled a meeting to discuss cost sharing, once the landfill closes for not meeting federal EPA regulation.

Died: Charles Ashcraft, 79, Gering; Marie Tina Yost, 83, Scottsbluff; Fred Schwartz, Jr., 76, Gering; Beatrice Johnson, 92, Scottsbluff; William F. Miller, Jr., 80, Scottsbluff; Esta A. Davy, 87, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

LaRita Van Boskirk, principal at Lincoln Elementary School, was selected as the Nebraska Elementary Distinguished Principal of the Year for Region V, which includes much of the western half of the state.

Ricky Van Shelton, country music star, will perform at Oregon Trail Days July 13.

LeRoy and Arlene Powell, Alliance, celebrated their 50th anniversary May 25.

Krista Schleve and Justin Sarchet were married Aug. 11 in Gering.

Nicole Kehn of Gering and Nicholas Liebentritt of Omaha were engaged.

Robert Howard celebrated his 85th birthday.

Junior Julie Zitterkopf won two gold medals (Health and Nutrition and Family Health divisions) in the Inter-High School Scholastic Contest at Chadron State College.

Died: Ann Baker, 89, Gering; Delma Wilkie, 81, Gering; Gary Eisenbarth, 64, Gering; Arnold Elsea, 80, Scottsbluff.

10 Years Ago

Died: Joseph F. Arizmendez, 58, Scottsbluff; Evelyn Louise Betz, Gering; Ethel Lynette Fisher, 90, Gering; Alayna Jae Edwards, 5, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Bruce M. Lichty, 72, Gering.

Opening night of the Gering High School musical production of My Fair Lady. Seniors Colin Chatterton and Amy Christensen played the lead roles of Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle.

Gering City Council approved purchase of auction house located at 1605 11th St.