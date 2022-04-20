Yesteryears — April 21, 2022

130 Years Ago

No mail from the railroad for five days because of heavy snow which blocked the roads.

Plans were being made to open a road across the south hills to Banner County and Kimball.

Republicans named O.W. Gardner as county chairman and D.D. Johnson, A.B. Wood and W.R. Akers as delegates to the state convention.

110 Years Ago

Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Vern Spurrier, a daughter; to Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Nelson, a daughter.

Married: E.M. Kendall of Gordon and Miss Rowena Cromer.

Raymond and Earl Neeley and J.H. Ferguson were building new homes in Gering.

Kilpatrick Bros. & Collins were the low bidders on Dam No. 1 north of Scottsbluff (Lake Alice).

90 Years Ago

Formal opening of the new Grove Theater was announced.

Arthur H. Fuller, 85, pioneer and Civil War veteran, died at Denver.

Dwight Griswold and Charles W. Bryan were the Republican and Democratic nominees for governor.

Died: Mrs. N.R. Cates, 75, Mitchell; Clyde R. Butt, 40, Lyman; Mick Nagel, 69, Scottsbluff.

80 Years Ago

Died: Mrs. Ray Dickinson, Creighton Valley.

Mrs. C.C. Hamburg was feted by the VFW as a mother of eight servicemen.

Married: Luella Haiston and Thomas Yaley

Mrs. Ted B. Miller was honored by the Job’s Daughters for her many years of service to the organization.

Mayor Harley Tanner proclaimed the annual clean-up, paint-up campaign.

70 Years Ago

Died: Herbert C. Sheffield, 61, Gering; Isaac E. Adkins, 90, of Ft. Laramie; Rella Estelle Kelley, 71, Minatare; Jacob J. Rein, 54, Henry.

Howard Durst, Gering pole vault specialist, set a new record of 12 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

Jack Holtorf, president of Gering Chamber of Commerce, announced the chamber had 138 paid up members.

60 Years Ago

Gering seniors receiving I’s were Rosemarie Gross, Colleen Kautz, Rhonda Meier, Myrna Roth; juniors: Debra Harsin, Blair Hartwell, Debra Parker, Claudia Pielstick, Julie VanHorn, Norman Watenpaugh; sophomores: Kent Hartman and Dan McLellan.

The new punchcard voting system will be in effect in the May election.

Died: Merle McCauley, 69, Idaho; Mary Coy, 91, Torrington; Mrs. Olive Johnston, 89, Seward; Henry C. Hall, 65, Scottsbluff; C. Henry Thomas, 83, Idaho; Thelma Gregory, 67, LaGrange; Yvonne Clark, 28, Michigan; Sophia Quinn, 86, Scottsbluff.

50 Years Ago

The Gering City Council went on record as opposing any more by Great Western Sugar Company to reduce beet acreage in the valley.

Gering lawyer Hans J. Holtorf received the 1982 Alumni Achievement Award from the Midland Lutheran College Alumni Association.

Former valley resident, Mrs. Frank Costa of Hickman, was chosen 1982 Outstanding Junior Member in Nebraska by the DAR.

A grass fire destroyed more than 600 acres north of Lake Minatare before Scottsbluff and Minatare fire departments were able to extinguish it.

40 Years Ago

The Gering City Council passed an ordinance allowing them to meet and vote on issues outside the city limits.

The Gering School Board passed an action to affiliate all of Cedar Canyon School and part of Haig School with the district.

Died: Robert E. Edgar, 77, Gering; Grace Good, 85, Gering; Bruce B. Hill, 72, Scottsbluff; Harold C. Edwards, 65, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a 44-year-old Gering man found in Buffalo Creek Wildlife Refuge as that of Tom Boyer.

Engagements: Jennifer Beezley of Gering and Reid Jester of Hastings; Nicole Kehn of Gering and Nicholas Liebentritt of Elkhorn.

Died: Janice Belden, 61, Gering; Patricia Fegler, 61, Gering; H. Jerry Berggren, 87, Scottsbluff; Bonnie Smith, 76, Scottsbluff.

10 Years Ago

Gering High School claims second straight state Class B Journalism Championship.

Gering Board of Education voted unanimously to enter into a contract with First Student to provide transportation services to students at all schools in the district.

Died: Floyd E. “Doc” Brown, 76, Gering; Bonnie Jo Carpenter-Crabil, 86, Scottsbluff; Richard A. Douglas, Scottsbluff; Taylor Patrick Gulley, 20, Scottsbluff; Myrel M. Howie, 77, Scottsbluff; Antonina Pukitis, 96, Scottsbluff; Ronnie Lee Rahmig, Kimball; Lydia Schultz, 92, Morrill, Bertha Irene Staack, 85, Scottsbluff.