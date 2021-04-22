Yesteryears April 22 2021

Yesteryears
130 Years Ago
Work was commenced near Camp Clarke on the Belmont Canal.
Robert L. Elwood, Walter E. Morse, Joseph Hrasky, Vaclav Tvaruzek and Henry Loch advertised for final proof
Major John R. Stilts was authority for the statement that Henry M. Springer dug a 22-foot well in Mitchell Valley, throwing out the dirt alone.
Z.V. Cleveland was appointed postmaster at Hull and C.B. Whipple at Torrington.
100 Years Ago
C.M. Shafto purchased the Banner County News from W.M. Wright, former publisher.
The post office at Mitchell moved up a notch, becoming a second class.
J.S. Knox, who had been director of the Gering band, was given a farewell party on the occasion of his removal to the new town of Lyman.
90 Years Ago
An eight team county baseball league was formed.
Married: Guy Calderwood and Elizabeth Neiderhouse; Alvin Davis and Sarah E. Lewis; John Normal and Ruth Porkes.
Alliance hard hit when Burlington abandoned its district headquarters there and 18 families were transferred elsewhere.
70 Years Ago
May Harley Tanner appointed Robert Mitchell city treasurer and John Reavis was elected president of the city council.
Eyes Castillo, Vactorio Castillo, Urbano Urdialalez and Lupe Urdialalez, all of the Morrill community, were killed in an auto accident.
Died: Earl Nauenburg and August Vohland.
Married: Lillian Hamburg and Ralph Potter.
60 Years Ago
Nanci Weiss of Gering was elected second vice president at the state FFA convetion, Lincoln.
Died: Jacob Markus, 72, Gering; Fredrick Ernest Heim, 79, Indio, California, former Gering resident.
Tryouts for the final Platte Valley Community theater production of the season, “Ladies in Retirement,” were held.
Randy Warner, cornetist, was intermediate division winner in the district 38N Lions Club talent contest.
50 Years Ago
Marlene Shapiro stars as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” She plays opposite Art Updike, who is Nick.
The Union Pacific Railroad ended tier passenger service nationwide, but not before some 500 youngsters in the valley board the train at the Gering station and for most, take their first and probably last train ride.
Martha Messersmith of Gering became the state president of Nebraska Federation of Business and Professional Women.
Richard E. Robinson of Gering and Wayne X. Deaver of Alliance received the Silver Beaver Award of the Boy Scouts of America.
Lions Club talent winners were: Bob Schmer, accordian soloist; Tim Baily, cornet soloist; and dancers Kaylene Hein, Stacy Wilbourn, Joy Heidingsfelder and Lee Pounds.
Sally Warner was crowned Miss Kimball.
The newly organized Gering Business and Professional Women’s club elected Mrs. Donald Swisher president.
Died: Earl Le La Cheur, 68, Scottsbluff; Fred A. Eckland, 71, Gering; Clara Greenwood, 93, Scottsbluff; Donald M. Hardin, 39, Mitchell; Alex Schild Sr., 87, Gering; John C. Yoakum, 70, Gering; Howard A. Whitaker, 79, Scottsbluff; Howard G. Coglizer, 67, Mitchell; Cataarino Gonzales, 26, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Judy Tupper was named 1981 Mother of the year by the Twice Blessed Mother of Twins Club. She and her husband Bob, have two-year-old twins, Zane and Zachary and a daughter, Sarah, age six. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hascall of Scottsbluff.
Died: Dorothy Jones, 74, Scottsbluff; Delmar Morris, 69, Lyman; Jose Lopez Jr., 61, Scottsbluff; Charles Stratton, 59, Bayard; Clifford Huckfeldt, 63, Gering.
30 Years Ago
A crew from Nebraska ETV was in the area to film “Platte River Run,” reenacting the Oregon Trail migration.
Glen Morris, Jr. of Denver was hired as director of the new county juvenile detention center.
Died: Freda Lawson, 88, Gering; Glada I Rice, 78, Scottsbluff; Raymond Elmer Bolzer, 64, Scottsbluff; Mabel B. Richardson, 83, Mitchell; Wilbur L. Misner, former Gering resident.
20 Years Ago
Gering High School opens “My Fair Lady” for their spring musical.
Scotts Bluff National Monument Staff completed a 95-page environmental assessment of the impact of the propsed Monument Valley Pathway.
Twin Cities Development look to partner with Front Range of Colorado to bring industries into western Nebraska.
10 Years Ago
Gering High School wins Class B state journalism championship with 11 individual championships and six runner-ups.
Gering High School presented “Oklahoma!” for their spring musical.
North Platte Valley Museum worked with long-time locals to identify events and people in old photographs through “Puzzles of the Past” project.-