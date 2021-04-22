Yesteryears April 22 2021

Yesteryears

130 Years Ago

Work was commenced near Camp Clarke on the Belmont Canal.

Robert L. Elwood, Walter E. Morse, Joseph Hrasky, Vaclav Tvaruzek and Henry Loch advertised for final proof

Major John R. Stilts was authority for the statement that Henry M. Springer dug a 22-foot well in Mitchell Valley, throwing out the dirt alone.

Z.V. Cleveland was appointed postmaster at Hull and C.B. Whipple at Torrington.

100 Years Ago

C.M. Shafto purchased the Banner County News from W.M. Wright, former publisher.

The post office at Mitchell moved up a notch, becoming a second class.

J.S. Knox, who had been director of the Gering band, was given a farewell party on the occasion of his removal to the new town of Lyman.

90 Years Ago

An eight team county baseball league was formed.

Married: Guy Calderwood and Elizabeth Neiderhouse; Alvin Davis and Sarah E. Lewis; John Normal and Ruth Porkes.