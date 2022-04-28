Yesteryears – April 28, 2022

130 years ago

A Republican club was organized in Gering.

Married: William A. Lee and Miss Matilda Dorman.

Lillian Wolt and Elvira Hite advertised for final proof.

W.H. Walker sold his hardware business to Ford & Hoffman.

George B. Luft removed his store from Ashford to continue business in Gering.

110 years ago

Died: Mr. and Mrs. E.K.Weiland at Henry; Levi B. Spear at Hull.

Born: to Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Fitts, a daughter; to Mr. and Mrs. E.E. West, a daughter.

Banner County made a successful fight against the discontinuance of the Kimball mail route from Harrisburg north.

90 years ago

J. Ned Allison was reappointed as postmaster at Gering.

Death: Flavel L. Wright, 57, at St. Louis; Dr. A.J. Faulk, 74, at Mitchell; Conrad Geis, 67, at Gering.

J.G. Woodman, Republican, and A.A. Smith, Democrat, nominated for commissioner in the west district primary.

Ernest J. Swedberg, 46, back broken in a tractor accident, died at Scottsbluff.

70 years ago

Gering tied with Sidney for overall honors among Class B schools in the sixth district music festival at Scottsbluff.

Harrisburg High School grabbed its 10th straight Tri-County track title. George Van Pelt took first place honors in the shot put, discus throw and high jump and set a new pole vault record at 11 feet and 2 inches, bettering his brother’s record of 10 feet and 9 inches.

The Gering Valley School District approved a $130,000 bond issue for a new building by 102-35 vote.

50 years ago

Rick Cotton, Bulldog junior, pole vaulted 13 feet 7 inches at the Torrington Invitational. The leap was a career high for Cotton and the best accomplished by any Nebraska school boy in Class B so far this spring.

Douglas Leafgreen, a social studies and history teacher at Minatare High School, will head for a two-month stay in India this summer.

Died: Frederick Schmidt, 84, Lyman; Katherine Meier, 75, Scottsbluff; Mrs. David Person, 65, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; Christina Walker, 78, Scottsbluff; Thomas J. McDonald, 59, Gering; Rhoda Pinske, 98, Bayard; Robert E. Reed, 84, Morrill; Mrs. Evelyn Killian, Florida; Elizabeth Kauffold, 67, Gering; Frances Troy Beeman, 72, California, former Gering resident.

30 years ago

William Siegel of Jirdon Agri-Chemical was honored as a new member of the Nebraska Agriculture Hall of Fame.

County Commissioners said they would consider all parcels of land within the county that property owners want to sell for a possible dump site.

Died: Elwood C. Bradney, 78, Gering; Harry H. Woods, 73, Gering; Robert L. Rusmiel, 80, Gering; Dora M. Morris, 86, Scottsbluff; Rosa I. Graf Nunn, 84, Scottsbluff; Marvin L. Steele, 43, Scottsbluff; Amelia Bartel, 76, Scottsbluff; Clifford Dillion, Jr., 70, Scottsbluff; C. Lowell Abbott, 83, Scottsbluff.

20 years ago

Mary Kay Haun and Sheri Ehler are chosen as the new principals of Gering elementary schools.

Died: Eldon Wesley Muhr, Sr, 65, Gering; Thomas William Boyer, 44, Gering; Micheal Dean Tagler, 53, Gering; E. Wayne McFarland, 67, Scottsbluff.

Gering High School held its opening night of “Cinderella.”

10 years ago

Gering Courier celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Gering City Council delayed implementing a 4.5% hotel occupation tax.

Died: Lorene Hartman, 95, Mitchell; Ken Hoffman, 92, Grant; Larry Klein, 62, Minatare; Gerald Miller, 84, Vancouver, Washington, originally of Gering; Duane Nikont, 79, Mitchell.