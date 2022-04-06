Yesteryears — April 7, 2022

130 Years Ago

E.D. Kimbrell opened a jewelry store in Gering.

Married: George A. Marsh and Miss Minnie Harris.

Samuels and Womsley were building an irrigation ditch out on Horse Creek.

110 Years Ago

A.M. Stoddard, aged 72, died.

Harry Haig shipped a trainload of sheep from Gering.

Sam Barton and wife had a housewarming at their new home east of Gering.

Born to: Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Smith, a son; Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Russell, a son; Mr. and Mrs. Tom Barkell, a son.

90 Years Ago

A.J. Caven defeated A.P. Bressler for mayor.

Myron Sawyer, injured 10 years previously in a race at the county fair and bedfast cripple since, died.

Deaths of westerners: C.A. Newberry of Alliance; Chester Woodman of Morrill.

Mayors elected: Harry T. Johnson, Minatare; A.W. Atkins, Bridgeport; R.T. Lincoln, Bayard and H.M. Springer, Mitchell.

70 Years Ago

Ronald Pester of Lake Minatare was named champion county speller.

Governor Peterson summoned General Warren Wood to Lincoln to take charge of potential flood operations.

Betty Skinner and Florence Tanner, Gering, won the annual Elks college scholarship.

50 Years Ago

The Gering council approved a mobile home park to be located east of Gering on M Street, being developed by Ron Engelhaupt.

The committee of Parks and Recreation has applied for state and federal money to purchase park property and a new swimming pool for Gering.

Scott Warner of Gering finished the wrestling season at Chadron State College with an 18-8 record.

Rick Cotton, a junior at Gering High, reached a height of 12 feet in the pole vault at the Kimball Invitational, establishing a new record. Bulldog junior Dave Meter broke the existing Gering High record for the triple jump when he leaped 41 feet 2 inches at the Kimball Invitational.

Died: Lula C. Fischer, 57, former resident of Minatare; Susanna Jergens, 80, Casper, Wyoming; Louis Leach, 49, Mitchell; Hattie Lonsdale; Dave Kaufman, Sr., 85, Gering; Herb Geis, 70, Arizona, former Gering resident; James L. Beeman, 64, Gering.

30 Years Ago

Larry Hoff was honored for 30 years of service to the Gering Post Office.

The Rocky Mountain Rookie League was considering moving eight of its baseball teams from Arizona to the local area.

Gering City Council approved construction of a new RV park south of Gering, scheduled to open on July 1.

Died: Nellie P. Kiddoo, 95, Gering; Jake Meyer, 78, Scottsbluff; Robert C. Reinmuth, 71, Gering; Rose Estrada, 78, Scottsbluff; Mary K. Green, 87, Gering; Lula House, 94, Scottsbluff; Ross A. Murillo, 78, Scottsbluff; Leo Kissler, 69, Gering; Edward Pattison, 89, Gering.

20 Years Ago

The State Treasurer, Lorelee Byrd, relocated her offices to the Scotts Bluff County Administrative Office Building on April 9, saying “with computer technology, I can bring my office here.”

Birthday: Glenn Fisher, Gering, turned 90.

Jeremy Jackson, student at Gering Junior High School, was named a United States National Award winner in English.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in Longs Peak Council marked the 13th anniversary of replanting trees lost in a fire at Fort Robinson.

Died: Johanna Himmelsehr, 91, Scottsbluff; Malburt Martin Prater, 85, Scottsbluff.

10 Years Ago

Construction work continues on CAPstone relocation project at 900 P St. in Gering.

Gering senior, Danny O’Boyle, sets school record in 400-meter dash with time of 49.9 seconds, aims to lower his time even more.